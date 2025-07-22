Deltron Electric Shares Key Information About Safe EV Charger Installation

Deltron Electric provides insight on how to safely integrate EV chargers into home electrical systems.

COCOA, FL, UNITED STATES, July 22, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- Deltron Electric has reported an increase in service requests following electrical malfunctions tied to poorly installed EV chargers and sump or sewage systems. In many cases, unlicensed work led to circuit damage, tripped breakers, and overloaded panels. The rise in these issues has prompted Deltron Electric to highlight the risks of non-certified EV charger installations in residential settings.EV Chargers Demand Specialized Knowledge and Code ComplianceElectric vehicle chargers are high-powered devices that place considerable demand on a home's electrical infrastructure. Proper installation involves more than connecting a unit to a wall-it requires careful load balancing, grounding, and adherence to National Electrical Code (NEC) standards. Missteps in this process can result in serious safety hazards.The Overlooked Risks Behind DIY and Unlicensed Electrical WorkDeltron Electric technicians have found that unqualified installations often bypass critical safety checks. Some use undersized wiring, install chargers on circuits shared with sump or sewage pumps, or skip permitting altogether. These shortcuts create hidden vulnerabilities that may take weeks or months to appear, increasing the risk of electrical fires or equipment failure.Safe Charging Protects More Than Just the VehicleA correctly installed EV charger does more than supply power to a car-it protects the entire home's electrical system. Licensed electricians ensure that chargers are installed on dedicated circuits, that panels can handle the added load, and that surge protection is in place. This safeguards both the property and the vehicle's onboard electronics from power fluctuations.Public Feedback OpportunityDeltron Electric encourages continuous feedback to improve services and better meet community needs. Residents of Brevard County, such as those in Melbourne, Titusville, Viera, and Merritt Island, are invited to share their experiences with Deltron Electric's services by visiting the feedback page on their website. Feedback from clients is invaluable and plays a crucial role in enhancing the service quality provided. The company aims to consistently deliver on its slogan“Power on with Deltron.” To provide feedback, visit .About Deltron ElectricDeltron Electric, a premier electrical company based in Cocoa, FL, delivers a wide range of residential and commercial electrical services throughout Brevard County, FL, and surrounding areas. Renowned for its complete satisfaction guarantee and top-notch products, the company specializes in electrical panel installations , lighting upgrades , and electric car charger installations . Each service is executed by certified, licensed, and highly trained electricians dedicated to prompt responses and timely project completions. Additionally, Deltron Electric supplies Generac generators, which guarantee continuous power during outages due to their reliability, effectiveness, and adaptability to Florida's unpredictable weather.To learn more about Deltron Electric or to schedule a service, visit .

