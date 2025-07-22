A Decade In Bloom: Boiron And Rodale Institute Celebrate Garden Partnership

MENAFN - EIN Presswire) NEWTOWN SQUARE, PA, UNITED STATES, July 22, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- Boiron, the world leader in homeopathic medicines, and Rodale Institute, a prestigious agricultural research and education nonprofit, recognized the 10th anniversary of the Boiron Medicinal Garden, which coincided with this year's Organic Field Day on July 18 in Kutztown, Pennsylvania.Founded in 2015, the Boiron Medicinal Garden was created as an educational space to showcase the flowering plants and herbs commonly used in homeopathic medicines. Located on Rodale Institute's 386-acre experimental farm, the garden features a range of therapeutic species such as Arnica chamissonis (American arnica), Calendula officinalis, Chamomilla, Hypericum perforatum, Ruta graveolens, and Symphytum officinale, many of which are key ingredients in Boiron's most well-known remedies.“The Boiron Medicinal Garden reflects our commitment to education, sustainability, and honoring the natural origins of our medicines,” said Boiron CEO Janick Boudazin.“It's a meaningful way to connect people to the ingredients and values behind our products. It's rewarding to see this garden space thrive after 10 years and continue to inspire those who visit.”The milestone was celebrated as part of Rodale Institute's Organic Field Day, an annual event that draws hundreds of farmers, gardeners, researchers, and sustainability advocates. Guests had the opportunity to tour the medicinal garden, connect with experts, and observe on-farm demonstrations covering topics such as soil health, no-till farming, composting, and crop nutrient density.“The Boiron Medicinal Garden at Rodale Institute is a beautiful, healing, and inspiring site for those interested in exploring the roots of medicinal medicine,” said CEO of Rodale Institute Jeff Tkach.“The Institute celebrated the garden's 10th anniversary with hundreds of our guests during our annual Organic Field Day. We are proud of our decade-long partnership with Boiron and are grateful for their support of our mission.”In addition to showcasing the garden, the event featured more than a dozen demonstration stations, field tours, and opportunities to network with leading voices in organic and regenerative farming.To learn more about Rodale Institute's research and educational initiatives, visit RodaleInstitute. For more about Boiron and its range of homeopathic medicines, visit BoironUSA.###About Boiron: Since 1932, Boiron has been sharing its passion for homeopathy with a holistic and ecological approach to medicine. Its vision of health care puts people at its center and seeks to improve the quality of their everyday lives. With a long history of unmatched quality and innovation, Boiron remains dedicated to producing the purest of medicines that respect human health and the environment.About Rodale Institute: Rodale Institute is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit dedicated to growing the regenerative organic agriculture movement through rigorous research, farmer training, and education. Their groundbreaking science and direct farmer-support programs serve as a catalyst for change in farming and food production worldwide. Over a 75-year history, Rodale Institute has proven that organic farming is not only viable, but essential to humanity's survival.

