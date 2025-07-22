Jagdeep Dhankhar's Resignation: What's Really Behind It?

India's Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar stunned the nation with his sudden resignation citing health reasons. But political insiders and opposition leaders suggest there's much more going on behind the scenes. From clashes over a controversial impeachment motion against a judge to political snubs in Parliament and rising tensions within the ruling coalition, multiple theories are swirling about what triggered this unprecedented exit.

Legal Disclaimer:

MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.