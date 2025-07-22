This AI Stock Witnessed A 900% Jump In Retail Chatter On Stocktwits: 'GENIUS Act Is Expected To Transform Stablecoins'

Rezolve AI (RZLV) stock becomes the talk of the town on Stocktwits after a major highlight by the firm on Monday.

The company, which uses artificial intelligence in retail engagement, said on Monday it is preparing for major changes in digital commerce after the U.S. passed the GENIUS Act.

The firm highlighted that its real-time AI commerce platform, called Brain Suite, enables scalable and secure integrations with global retailers, particularly those transitioning into digital currency ecosystems.

Following the announcement, Rezolve AI stock saw a 975% jump in message count from Stocktwits users over the last 24 hours.

Retail sentiment toward the stock stayed in 'bullish' territory while the message volume levels jumped to 'high' from 'normal' levels in the last 24 hours.

RZLV's Sentiment Meter and Message Volume as of 10.20 a.m. ET on July 22, 2025 | Source: Stocktwits

At the time of writing, the stock traded over 3% higher on Tuesday morning.

A Stocktwits user said they are loading up on the stock.

Rezolve AI's Brain Suite has already been embedded within Microsoft Corp.'s (MSFT) Azure and Alphabet Inc.'s (GOOGL) Google Cloud infrastructure.

The GENIUS Act marks a turning point for digital currencies by laying the groundwork for compliant blockchain-based transactions across consumer and enterprise markets.

“The GENIUS Act is expected to transform stablecoins from speculative assets into regulated digital dollars,” said Rezolve CEO Daniel M. Wagner.

The legislation could unlock trillions in legal digital payments, particularly across the retail, e-commerce, and fintech sectors, markets where Rezolve AI has already established traction.

With native support for wallet-based and tokenized payments, Rezolve AI is aiming to function as the connective tissue between regulated stablecoins and everyday commerce.

The company touts several strategic advantages, including rapid deployment through top cloud providers, infrastructure built with digital currency support at its core, and positioning within the $30 trillion global retail payments space.

Rezolve AI stock has shed over 26% of its value in 2025 and more than 75% in the last 12 months.

