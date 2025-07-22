ENG Vs IND: Kuldeep In, Kamboj To Make Debut - India's Predicted Playing XI For The Manchester Test

Team India will face England in the fourth Test of the Anderson–Tendulkar Trophy 2025 at Old Trafford in Manchester on Wednesday, July 23. The Shubman Gill-side Team India is currently trailing 1-2 in the five-match series after Lord's Test defeat.

Team India will head to Old Trafford not only to level the series but also to break 89-year Test winless streak at the venue. In their last nine appearances, the visitors have lost four and drawn five, making it one of the most challenging overseas venues for India.

However, ahead of the Manchester Test, Team India received an injury setback, with Nitish Kumar Reddy being ruled out of the remaining England series due to knee injury sustained during a gym session in Beckenham, and Arshdeep Singh and Akash Deep would not be available for the fourth Test due to respective injuries.

Given the injury crisis, there are expected to be some changes in the playing XI for the Manchester Test.

Kuldeep Yadav in contention for Manchester Test

Kuldeep Yadav, whose last Test appearance was against New Zealand in Bengaluru in October 2024, is likely to get a chance in the playing XI for the Manchester Test. As per the report by the Indian Express, the wrist-spinner was considered for selection after Nitish Kumar Reddy was ruled out of the remaining two matches of the series.

However, accommodating Kuldeep Yadav would be a big headache for India, given that they cannot drop either Ravindra Jadeja or Washington Sundar from the playing XI, as both were impressive with both bat and ball in the last two Tests.

Since Team India management is unlikely to drop spin bowling all-rounders, Kuldeep might get a nod ahead of Shardul Thakur for No. 8 spot, especially since the Old Trafford pitch is expected to offer assistance to the spinners as the match progresses. Seemingly, Team India management is likely to go with a three-spin attack, which might ease pressure on the pace bowling attack.

In those 13 Test matches, the Indian wrist-spinner has picked 57 wickets, including 4 fifers and 3 four-wicket hauls. Despite an impressive Test record in limited opportunities, Kuldeep has yet to get a consistent run in the longest format of the game.

No Dhruv Jurel, Rishabh Pant to keep wickets

A big and positive news ahead of the Manchester Test is that Rishabh Pant will be keeping the wickets at Old Trafford.

There was uncertainty over Pant's participation in the fourth Test as wicketkeeper after he sustained an injury on his left index finger during keeping duties on Day 1 of the Lord's Test, with Dhruv Jurel stepping in as his substitute.

Though southpaw was sidelined from donning the gloves behind the stumps, he walked in to bat and scored 81 runs across both innings, including a gritty 74 off 112 balls in the second innings, India's assistant coach Ryan ten Doeschate hinted at the possibility of Pant playing only as a batter and likely paving the way for Dhruv Jurel for keeping duties.

However, speaking at the press conference on the eve of the Manchester Test, Shubman Gill confirmed Rishabh Pant's availability as wicketkeeper-batter for the crucial Test.

🚨 GOOD NEWS FOR INDIA.!!! 🚨Rishabh Pant has started his wicketkeeping practice ahead of the 4th Test. twitter/W4VwxsmSQW

- RP17 Gang (@RP17Gang) July 21, 2025

Rishabh Pant has been in incredible form in his third Test tour of England. The 27-year-old has amassed 425 runs, including two centuries and as many fifties, at an average of 70.83 in six innings.

Anshul Kamboj on the verge of making his Test debut

As Akash Deep has been ruled out of the Manchester Test, Anshul Kamboj is likely to make his international debut for India at Old Trafford, as hinted by Shubman Gill at the press conference. Kamboj was added to the squad for the last two Tests of the ongoing Test series.

Gill hinted at 24-year-old pacer making his Test debut at Manchester and lauded his skill, which can help India win matches.

“We have seen his (Kamboj) skill set. We have the belief that he can win matches for us. Kamboj is close to making his debut tomorrow. You are going to see whether it is him or Prasidh Krishna," the Indian skipper said.

Anshul Kamboj had an impressive outing in two unofficial Tests for India A against England Lions, five wickets at an average of 26.20 and an economy rate of 3.05 in two matches. He had a brilliant Ranji Trophy 2024/25 season, picked 34 wickets, including 2 four-wicket hauls, a fifer, and a 10-wicket haul, at an average of 13.79 and an economy rate of 2.80.

Karun Nair to get one more chance after repeated failures?

Karun Nair has yet to justify his return to India's Test team after a gap eight years, as he failed to produce impactful performances in the last three matches of the ongoing England series. In the last six innings, Nair's scores read - 0,20, 31, 26, 40, and 14 and aggregated 131 runs at an average of 21.83.

Given his inconsistent performance in the last three Tests, Team India management will have to make a tough call whether to give Karnataka batter one more chance or bring back Sai Sudharsan, who was dropped from the playing XI after his debut Test match at Headingley.

Since the series is on the line, team management might not make any more significant changes as they would prefer to back the experienced players like Karun Nair in a must-win match rather than disrupting a settled batting order.

India's predicted playing XI for Manchester Test

KL Rahul, Yashasvi Jaiswal, Karun Nair, Shubman Gill (C), Rishabh Pant (VC/WK), Ravindra Jadeja, Washington Sundar, Kuldeep Yadav, Anshul Kamboj, Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammed Siraj