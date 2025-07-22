Trump Says Powell Will Be Out Soon: 'The Job He's Done Is Just Terrible'
President Donald Trump on Tuesday renewed his attacks against Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell, stating that the central bank head would be“out pretty soon” once his term comes to an end in May 2026.
“I think he's done a bad job,” said Trump.“He's going to be out pretty soon anyway. In 8 months, he'll be out."
Trump emphasized that he's repeatedly asked 'Too Late' Powell to lower interest rates, citing Europe's consecutive rate cuts in comparison.
“The job he's done is just terrible,” Trump said, stating that the U.S. should be at a 1% rate instead of 4%.“With the striking of a pen, we would be saving more than $1 trillion.”
Get updates to this developing story <directly on Stocktwits.
Read also: This Crypto Firm Plans To Slash 7% Of Its Workforce: Report
For updates and corrections, email newsroom[at]stocktwits[dot]com.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
Blueberry Launches New Brand And Website, Signalling A Focus On Clarity, Precision And Trader Empowerment
- Bitget Lists PUMPUSDT For Futures Trading And Launches Trading Bot Support
- BTCC Exchange Reports Remarkable Q2 2025 Performance With $957 Billion Trading Volume
- Multibank Group Announces 7 Million $MBG Tokens Sold Out In Under One Hour During Initial Pre-Sale
- Biomatrix Surpasses 5 Million Verified Users, Setting New Standards For Real Human Engagement In Web3
- R0AR's $1R0R Token Roars Onto MEXC Exchange, Expanding Defi Accessibility
- Blossom Fund Launches BLOS Token, Offering Retail Investors Access To A Professionally Managed Stock Portfolio
CommentsNo comment