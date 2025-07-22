Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Trump Says Powell Will Be Out Soon: 'The Job He's Done Is Just Terrible'

2025-07-22 03:15:32
President Donald Trump on Tuesday renewed his attacks against Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell, stating that the central bank head would be“out pretty soon” once his term comes to an end in May 2026.

“I think he's done a bad job,” said Trump.“He's going to be out pretty soon anyway. In 8 months, he'll be out."

Trump emphasized that he's repeatedly asked 'Too Late' Powell to lower interest rates, citing Europe's consecutive rate cuts in comparison. 

“The job he's done is just terrible,” Trump said, stating that the U.S. should be at a 1% rate instead of 4%.“With the striking of a pen, we would be saving more than $1 trillion.”

