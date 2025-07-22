This Gaming Company Sees 2,400% Rise In Retail Chatter In One Month: Here's Why BMO Capital's Bullish On The Stock

Roblox Corp. (RBLX), the company behind the popular online gaming platform, received a vote of confidence from BMO Capital Markets, citing the growing traction of the "Grow a Garden" game on the platform as a key driver behind its optimism.

The brokerage increased its price target to $135 from $95, while maintaining an 'Outperform' rating, as per TheFly.

On Stocktwits, retail sentiment around Roblox remained in 'bullish' territory amid 'extremely high' message volume levels.

RBLX's Sentiment Meter and Message Volume as of 11.15 a.m. ET on July 22, 2025 | Source: Stocktwits

Interestingly, the stock experienced a 681% increase in retail chatter over the previous 24 hours and a staggering 2,400% surge over the past month.

Despite the price target hike, Roblox stock traded over 3% lower on Tuesday morning.

BMO highlighted that the "Grow a Garden" game showcases how specific experiences can turn engagement into revenue effectively.

For the second quarter (Q2), Roblox expects revenue of $1.020 billion to $1.045 billion, with bookings of $1.165 billion to $1.190 billion.

The gaming platform has seen a surge in engagement levels, with concurrent users reaching an all-time peak of 32 million, and Grow A Garden attracted 21.5 million participants on July 12.

As engagement gained traction, on July 17, the company unveiled a set of new safety features designed to enhance how teenagers interact and provide parents with enhanced tools to oversee their children's activities.

Additionally, Roblox has introduced a new Learning Hub, providing users of all ages with access to interactive educational content created by both established learning partners and Roblox's developer community.

The Learning Hub is designed to guide users to fun, educational games across various subjects, ranging from core academic subjects like math and science to broader life skills.

Roblox stock has more than doubled in 2025, and has gained over 191% in the last 12 months.

For updates and corrections, email newsroom[at]stocktwits[dot]com.