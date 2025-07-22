Kohl's, Medpace, General Motors, Lockheed Martin, Northrop Grumman: Stocks Making The Biggest Moves Today

U.S. equities traded lower in Tuesday's midday trade, with the SPDR S & P 500 ETF (SPY), which mirrors the S & P 500 index, down 0.15% at the time of writing, while the Invesco QQQ Trust (QQQ), which mirrors the Nasdaq, fell 0.63%.

Here are the top stocks making the biggest moves in Tuesday's midday trade:

Kohl's Corp. (KSS)

Kohl's stock climbed rapidly on Tuesday, in a move that's reminiscent of meme stocks skyrocketing without any corporate announcements.

What contributed to the rapid surge in Kohl's stock was a Reddit-driven rally capitalizing on heavily shorted stocks. According to Stocktwits data, short interest in the KSS stock stood at 49.31% of the total float of 107 million shares.

KSS stock is down 3% for the year despite Tuesday's rally.

Medpace Holdings Inc. (MEDP)

Medpace shares skyrocketed on Tuesday, gaining more than 51% at the time of writing after the company's second-quarter (Q2) results surpassed Wall Street expectations.

Medpace reported earnings per share (EPS) of $3.1, beating an expected $2.97. The company guided for revenue of $2.42 billion to $2.52 billion, representing a year-on-year growth of 14.7% to 19.5%, and surpassing expectations of $2.19 billion.

MEDP stock is up 40% year-to-date.

General Motors Co. (GM)

General Motors' shares tumbled nearly 7% on Tuesday after the company reported a $1.1 billion hit from President Donald Trump's tariffs. The automaker also expects the tariff impact to worsen in the second half of the year.

GM stock is down 7% for the year.

Lockheed Martin Corp. (LMT)

Lockheed Martin's shares tumbled over 9% in Tuesday's midday trade after the defense contractor reported $1.6 billion in program losses during Q2, dragging its EPS to $1.46. This was significantly lower than the Wall Street consensus of $6.52, according to Stocktwits data.

LMT stock is down 13% year-to-date.

Northrop Grumman Corp. (NOC)

Northrop Grumman shares surged 9% on Tuesday after the company reported EPS of $8.15 during Q2, beating the expected $6.84, according to Stocktwits data. Its revenue during the quarter stood at $10.35 billion, ahead of an expected $10.06 billion.

NOC stock is up 20% year-to-date.

