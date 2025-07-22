Durand Cup: East Bengal FC Keen To Start 2025 Quest On A High Note
With a revamped squad under Head Coach Oscar Bruzon's guidance, the Red & Gold Brigade aim to start their season on a high note.
After a mixed 2024-25 season, EEB has made some crucial reinforcements to the squad during the current summer transfer window, including key Indian signings like Bipin Singh, Edmund Lalrindika, Martand Raina and Ramsanga, and new overseas additions such as Mohammed Rashid, Miguel Figueira and Kevin Sibille.
The sixteen-time Durand Cup winners are placed in Group A alongside South United FC, Namdhari FC and Indian Air Force FT.
South United FC, meanwhile, is all set to make its first appearance in Asia's oldest tournament. The Bengaluru-based club was founded in 2012 and currently competes in the BFDA Super Division. Wednesday's match will mark the first-ever meeting between the two sides.
Speaking on the sidelines of his team's matchday minus one training session, EEB Head Coach Oscar Bruzon said, "This is the beginning of the season. We are trying to enhance the fitness levels of all the players. Coach Bino started training with the Indian players a couple of weeks ago. The Durand Cup is a very tough competition because only one team from each group can progress to the knockouts. South United will be a tough opponent because they have been preparing for quite some time now. We need to use our resources optimally and live up to East Bengal's legacy in the prestigious Durand Cup."
The match will be broadcast live on the Sony Sports Network and the Sony LIV app.
