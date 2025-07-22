Shubhanshu Shukla Shares BIG Health Update As Astronaut Learns To Walk Days After Returning From Space - Watch Video

MENAFN - Live Mint) Shubhanshu Shukla, the first Indian astronaut to visit the International Space Station (ISS), has shared a glimpse of his recovery process following his 18-day space mission.

In a video posted online, Shukla is seen taking assisted steps and later walking on a treadmill as part of his physical rehabilitation.“I have received a lot of messages regarding my health and wishing me a speedy recovery,” he wrote in the caption.“I want to thank you all and also give an update.”

Explaining the effects of space travel, Shukla noted that time in orbit impacts the body in several ways - from fluid redistribution and changes in heart rate to a temporary loss of balance and muscle strength.“These are adaptations to the new environment,” he said.“Once the body gets used to this and we return to gravity, these adjustments happen once again.”

He added that while recovery varies from person to person, the body is quick to respond.“I was surprised to observe the pace with which our body can adjust to new settings,” he remarked.

According to Union Minister Jitendra Singh, Shukla and his three fellow crew members remain in quarantine until July 23, as per standard post-mission procedures. The isolation period allows doctors to monitor their condition and assist them in readapting to Earth's gravity.

Experts note that extended stays in space can result in weakened muscles, bone loss and coordination issues, making rehabilitation essential for a smooth return to everyday life.

Shukla's journey is being hailed as a milestone for India's space ambitions. During the mission, he completed over 310 orbits of Earth and covered a distance exceeding 13 million kilometres.

Shubhanshu Shukla's Mission to ISS

Shukla, along with three fellow astronauts, safely returned to Earth with a splashdown off the coast of California at 5:31 AM New York time on July 15. The mission marked a significant step for Texas-based company Axiom Space, which aims to collaborate with nations around the world to make space more accessible.

The crew had launched into orbit last month aboard a Falcon 9 rocket, which lifted off from NASA's Kennedy Space Center in Florida. They spent 18 days aboard the International Space Station (ISS) before heading back to Earth.