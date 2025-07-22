Wordle Today: #1494 Clue And Hint To Crack July 22 Puzzle: Solve The Hot Five-Letter Word

MENAFN - Live Mint)Stuck on today's Wordle #1494? If the puzzle has you pacing, we have got a Wordle hint to help move in the right direction, without spoiling the fun. Whether you are a seasoned player or have just been introduced to the trend, solving the July 22 Wordle can feel like a mental gym session. For the unaware, Wordle is a five-letter mind-bending puzzle that gives you six attempts to crack the code. It is all about strategy- green squares mean the letter and its position is correct, yellow indicates when the right letter is in the wrong place, and gray means it is not part of the puzzle at all.

Today's Wordle: Hints and clues

Today's Wordle puzzle #1494 is not the easiest to guess. We are here with a few helpful nudges to guide you toward the right five-letter answer without giving too much away. Think hot, literally. Today's word is an adjective, starts with "B", and contains just one vowel "U". Additionally, it has no repeating letters. Another hint is that - today's Wordle describes something that has been scorched or set on fire. Sound familiar now? Keep guessing, and scroll to the bottom if you still need the answer. Trust us, there is no shame in a little help; it is all part of the game.

Today's Wordle answer

BURNT is the answer to today's Wordle. The word happens to be a no-nonsense adjective that describes anything scorched, singed, or damaged by heat. With just one vowel (U) and no repeating letters, this Wordle was not a tough task. So, if you were able to crack the puzzling Wordle on time, give yourself a pat on the back. You deserve it!

Wordle started off as a simple passion project by software engineer Josh Wardle in 2021. What began as a puzzling game for his partner quickly turned into a global phenomenon. Its charm? A single five-letter puzzle a day - no fuss, sans ads. By 2022, The New York Times acquired it, adding it to their roster of daily games. While anyone can play Wordle for free, a subscription gives access to stats tracking and in-depth performance insights.

