Wordle Today: #1494 Clue And Hint To Crack July 22 Puzzle: Solve The Hot Five-Letter Word
Today's Wordle puzzle #1494 is not the easiest to guess. We are here with a few helpful nudges to guide you toward the right five-letter answer without giving too much away. Think hot, literally. Today's word is an adjective, starts with "B", and contains just one vowel "U". Additionally, it has no repeating letters. Another hint is that - today's Wordle describes something that has been scorched or set on fire. Sound familiar now? Keep guessing, and scroll to the bottom if you still need the answer. Trust us, there is no shame in a little help; it is all part of the game.Today's Wordle answer
BURNT is the answer to today's Wordle. The word happens to be a no-nonsense adjective that describes anything scorched, singed, or damaged by heat. With just one vowel (U) and no repeating letters, this Wordle was not a tough task. So, if you were able to crack the puzzling Wordle on time, give yourself a pat on the back. You deserve it!
Wordle started off as a simple passion project by software engineer Josh Wardle in 2021. What began as a puzzling game for his partner quickly turned into a global phenomenon. Its charm? A single five-letter puzzle a day - no fuss, sans ads. By 2022, The New York Times acquired it, adding it to their roster of daily games. While anyone can play Wordle for free, a subscription gives access to stats tracking and in-depth performance insights.FAQsWhat was today's Wordle answer?
The answer was burnt.How many vowels are in today's Wordle?
Just one, U.What does the word burnt mean?
It means something that has been damaged or darkened by fire or too much heat.
