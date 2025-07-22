Shipping Tycoon Puts $337 Million London Mansion Up For Sale After Relocating To UAE. Here's Why
His property is one of the most expensive houses in Britain, worth nearly $337 million (£250 million), according to a report by The Times. The private residence, called The Old Rectory, is situated in Chelsea, an affluent neighbourhood in West London and one of the city's most sought-after areas. It comprises 10 bedrooms spread across 30,000 sq ft, two acres of gardens, and a ballroom. Fredriksen, born in Norway, has owned The Old Rectory since 2001.Also Read | UK equities mixed as investors assess corporate earnings, await key data
The Old Rectory ranks as the third-largest private residence in the UK, following Buckingham Palace and Witanhurst, the report said.Criticism of UK's economic policies
The 81-year-old had recently called out the economic policies of the UK and relocated major business operations to the UAE . He criticised Chancellor Rachel Reeves for removing the non-dom regime, which enabled wealthy individuals living abroad for tax purposes to pay UK tax only on income generated within the UK.Also Read | UK Approves Landmark £38 Billion Sizewell C Nuclear Plant
“Britain has gone to hell,” Fredriksen told E24. "It's starting to remind me more and more of Norway. Britain has gone to hell, like Norway . I try to avoid Norway as much as I can," he added.Also Read | Wall Street Today: Dow, Nasdaq, S&P 500 open flat; Nvidia down 3.3%
The shipping tycoon has fired over a dozen employees, according to The Times report.
He has been organising private viewings of his manor. The report mentioned that finding the 300-year-old Georgian manor listed for sale online is unlikely. Usually, sales of this size are handled through confidential“off-market” agreements through specialised agents.
The 81-year-old is one of several wealthy London residents who left the UK after the non-dom tax regime ended.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- G-Knot Appoints Fintech, Crypto Veteran Wes Kaplan As CEO To Launch The First Finger Vein Biometric Wallet
- NEXST Launches Web3 VR Entertainment Platform With K-Pop Group UNIS As First Global Partner
- Streamex (BSGM) CEO Henry Mcphie Highlights BSGM Merger And RWA Tokenization Strategy In Live TV Interview
- Multibank Group's $MBG Token TGE Is Live On Mexc, Gate.Io, Uniswap And Multibank.Io.
- XRPL Is Breaking $100M TVL While Dexrp, Has Already Raised Over $100,000,000 In IDO
- BSGM Engages CXG To Acquire FINRA/SEC-Registered Broker-Dealer To Expand Publicly Traded RWA Tokenization Operations
CommentsNo comment