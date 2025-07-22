Nintendo Switch 2 Bundle With Pokémon Legends: Z-A Launches 16 October, Priced At $499.99: All You Need To Know

MENAFN - Live Mint) Nintendo of America has officially announced a new hardware bundle that packages the Nintendo Switch 2 console withPokémon Legends: Z-A – Nintendo Switch 2 Edition. Scheduled to launch on 16 October 2025, the bundle will be priced at $499.99 in the United States. Pre-orders are currently live through the My Nintendo Store and selected retailers.

The announcement came as part of a broader Pokémon Presents showcase streamed worldwide by The Pokémon Company group. The presentation outlined a slate of upcoming games, projects, and merchandise from the long-running franchise.

The upcoming title, Pokémon Legends: Z-A, will be available for both the Nintendo Switch 2 and the original Nintendo Switch consoles. Set in the iconic Lumiose City, the game will feature dynamic gameplay changes between day and night.

By day, players can explore the city's wild zones and encounter 'alpha Pokémon', larger, more aggressive creatures with glowing red eyes. Nightfall introduces the Z-A Royale, a battle tournament with increasingly difficult opponents, including Corbeau, the leader of the Rust Syndicate, a criminal organisation within the city.

The narrative also introduces various characters with side missions, including Emma, a detective investigating missing Pokémon and items , and Mable, head of the Pokémon Research Lab, who rewards players for aiding in field studies. A central theme involves the phenomenon of 'Rogue Mega Evolution', where wild Pokémon are mysteriously transforming and becoming hostile. Players will be tasked with assisting Team MZ in calming these Pokémon and earning Mega Stones in the process.

A new Mega Evolution was also revealed: Mega Dragonite, which incorporates visual elements from its pre-evolution, Dragonair, and exhibits increased speed and agility.

Another title, Pokémon Champions , is set to release in 2026 across multiple platforms including Nintendo Switch 2, original Switch, iOS, and Android. The game introduces a new team-building mechanic that allows players to temporarily recruit Pokémon through 'Trial Recruitment' or permanently add them via 'Victory Points' earned through gameplay.

Three battle modes will be featured, Ranked Battles, Casual Battles, and Private Battles, each supporting both single and double battle formats.

The showcase also included a teaser for a stop-motion series titled Pokémon Tales: The Misadventures of Sirfetch'd & Pichu, co-produced with Aardman. The series is scheduled to premiere in 2027 and promises a stylised take on the Pokémon universe.

Meanwhile, Pokémon Friends, a new puzzle game, has launched today on Nintendo Switch platforms and mobile devices. Developed with Wonderfy Inc., the game features over 1,200 puzzles. Players earn in-game items to create plush toys and customise their virtual rooms. The game supports up to five save files, encouraging group play within households.