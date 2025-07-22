Ahmedabad Airport Gets Bomb Threat Email. Here's What We Know

MENAFN - Live Mint) The authorities at Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel International Airport in Ahmedabad on Tuesday received a bomb threat on Tuesday, reported ANI, following which a massive search operation was launched.

The local police rushed to the spot and scanned the entire airport premises with the help of cyber crime branch and other security agencies, PTI quoted Assistant Commissioner of Police, 'G' Division, VN Yadav as saying.

"The threat turned out to be a hoax as nothing suspicious was found. The Airport police as well as cyber crime are conducting further investigation," he informed.

Also, an airport spokesperson said the threat was 'non-specific' and nothing suspicious was found after the search.

A Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel International Airport, Ahmedabad spokesperson said, as quoted by ANI, "Following the receipt of a threatening email on 22 July 2025, Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel International Airport, Ahmedabad, activated the Bomb Threat Assessment Committee, and the threat was assessed as non-specific."

"CISF's Bomb Detection and Disposal Squad conducted comprehensive checks in line with standard security protocols. After a thorough sweep of the premises, no suspicious object or activity was found. Airport operations have continued without disruption," the spokesperson added.

As per the details, in the past six months, hoax bomb threats were received by the Gujarat High Court, the Ahmedabad airport and over 20 private schools across the state.

Similar threat:

Earlier in the day, Nagpur Airport authorities received a bomb threat on Tuesday morning.

A report by PTI stated that the threat was sent via an email at around 7:30 am and claimed that an Improvised Explosive Device (IED) was placed inside a cigarette packet. It also claimed that the bomb could detonate at any time.

However, no suspicious object has been found as of yet.

This is not the first time that such a threat was received at Nagpur airport. Earlier on June 25 and 26, similar threats were received.

With agency inputs.