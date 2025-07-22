Optical Illusion: Do You Have Good Observation? Test By Finding A Second Hidden Dog In This Image

MENAFN - Live Mint) We have all been in a situation when we miss out on things like keys, a pen, a watch, or any simple thing kept right in front of our eyes. Missing the most obvious details is disturbing, especially under pressure; it is more likely to make the situation difficult.

Not to forget that it gets worse when you can fail to find things hiding in plain sight at school, college, work, or other emergency cases. But what if we tell you that solving a quick and fun brain teaser can help you train your mind to avoid that?

A new viral optical illusion challenge is testing the observation skills of internet users with a smart task. You have to find a hidden dog in an image within 5 seconds.

What is the image about?

You get this image of a quiet village setting. Two women are talking, and a dog is sneaking behind a woman who is standing on the right-hand side. He is clearly visible between them. But where is the other one in the image? He is hiding somewhere in this scene, and you need to solve the not-so-easy task.

Initially, many participants didn't find anything out of the blue in this image. However, those with sharp eyes, attention to detail, and quick understanding can spot it before the clock ticks.

Want some help?

Try to tilt your head and closely look at everything going on in the center of the image. The second dog has blended himself so well with the surroundings that he has become a part of someone's attire.

Still haven't found it? It is time for the answer.

The second dog has camouflaged itself on the sleeve of the woman standing on the left-hand side. Yes, it seems like a part of the clothes, but if you look closely, that shape forms the face of the second dog.

If you attempted to solve this optical illusion , then you must know that it is more than fun. You can improve your focus , mental flexibility, and give yourself a chance to improve your attention to detail. Solving such visual puzzles can even decrease your cognitive decline with age.

Were you able to find the second dog within the 5 seconds? If yes, congratulations because you have sharp eyes. If not, practise more puzzles and you will be able to do it next time.