Inside Amber Heard, Elon Musk's Tumultuous Romance: New Book Reveals Details About Their Relationship, Breakup

MENAFN - Live Mint) A forthcoming book promises an explosive look inside the whirlwind romance between actress Amber Heard and tech billionaire Elon Musk, shedding new light on a relationship that reportedly began before her divorce from Johnny Depp was finalised and left Musk emotionally shaken.

According to The Daily Mail, the still-untitled biography includes first-hand accounts from individuals close to the couple, offering a detailed narrative of their highly scrutinised affair.

One of Heard 's doormen revealed that Musk had access to her Los Angeles penthouse in June 2016, shortly after she filed a restraining order against Depp. The same doorman recounted Musk sending Heard a floral arrangement, accompanied by a personal note:“I had a wonderful weekend with you – E.”

Later that month, Heard surprised Musk on his birthday with an impromptu visit to Tesla's warehouse in California, reportedly hiding in the trunk of a car with a bouquet of flowers in hand. Musk was said to have found the gesture“incredibly romantic,” marking the early days of what would become a widely publicised - and reportedly turbulent - relationship.

The pair were soon seen together publicly, including at a SpaceX launch at Cape Canaveral, and during Heard's filming of 'Aquaman ' in Australia, where Musk allegedly rented a property to be near her. However, the book suggests that the relationship took a toll on Musk's professional life.

“It would be a Tuesday night, and she would keep him up all night. There was a blatant disregard for the fact that he had tens of thousands of employees and he had responsibilities,” said one unnamed source.

Despite Musk's clear devotion, Heard reportedly had lingering doubts about him.“She said he was following her,” a friend of Heard claimed, indicating tensions and mistrust in their dynamic.

The final rupture came in 2017, during a trip to Rio de Janeiro, where Heard allegedly locked herself in a bathroom and accused Musk of taking her passport. Around that time, Musk publicly opened up about the breakup in an interview with Rolling Stone.“I've been in severe emotional pain for the last few weeks. Severe,” he admitted.“It took every ounce of will to be able to do the Model 3 event and not look like the most depressed guy around.”

Despite the intense nature of their split, the pair released a composed joint statement post-breakup, asserting mutual respect.“It would be troubling if anyone had the impression that we thought otherwise,” it read.“This is just a normal relationship with a giant magnifying glass applied.”

They were spotted together again briefly after the breakup, with both reportedly suggesting the relationship ended on amicable terms.