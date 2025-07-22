Indian Man Assaulted, Stripped In Ireland Weeks After Arrival. Here's What We Know

MENAFN - Live Mint) An Indian man was assaulted and partially stripped in the Tallaght area of Dublin on Saturday evening (July 19), just three weeks after arriving in Ireland. According to The Irish Times, the man was targeted by a group of individuals who also accused him - falsely - of acting inappropriately around children. These allegations were reportedly circulated online. Garda sources have confirmed that no evidence supports the claims.

The victim sustained several injuries and was found bleeding when emergency services arrived. He was taken to Tallaght University Hospital for treatment. There are speculations that the incident may have been racially motivated. Gardaí have since launched an investigation and are treating it as a possible hate crime

Local councillor Baby Pereppadan from Fine Gael , who visited the victim, told the Irish Independent that the man was still in“shock” and unable to speak much. "He is not taking any visitors," he added, calling for increased police presence in the area.“Small incidents like these are happening frequently in Tallaght,” he said.

Sinn Féin TD for Dublin South-West, Seán Crowe, also condemned the incident, describing it as“vile and utterly unacceptable”.

“Anyone who thinks this sort of mindless, racist violence makes their community safer is lying and fooling no one,” he told the Irish Independent. Crowe added that such attacks leave both newcomers and long-time residents afraid to go outside.“This is not the first such attack in our area, but it has to be the last,” he said.

Authorities are urging anyone with information to contact Gardaí as investigations continue.