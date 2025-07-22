Chicago's Dirksen Courthouse On Lockdown After Knife Threat FBI Investigating
According to reports, the lockdown began around 11:00 a.m. at 219 South Dearborn Street. Witnesses said a person with a knife was seen in the public area of the courthouse lobby, prompting a swift response from law enforcement. A speaker announcement reportedly alerted those inside the building as the situation unfolded.
Images from the scene showed officers from multiple agencies surrounding the courthouse. Police were also seen searching a nearby vehicle.
Authorities have not released official details about the suspect or the motive behind the incident. No injuries have been reported so far. The public has been asked to avoid the area while the investigation continues.
The Dirksen Federal Building houses both the US District Court and the US Bankruptcy Court for the Northern District of Illinois.
This is a developing story. Please check back for updates
