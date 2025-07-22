Coca-Cola Drops Sweet Surprise After Trump's Viral Demand: Cane Sugar Coke Is Coming To US
“As part of its ongoing innovation agenda, this fall in the United States, the company plans to launch an offering made with U.S. cane sugar,” the company stated.“This addition is designed to complement the company's strong core portfolio and offer more choices across occasions and preferences.”
A specific release date has not yet been announced.Trump: 'They have agreed to do so'
The announcement follows a July 16 social media post by President Donald Trump , who claimed credit for influencing the company's decision.
“I have been speaking to Coca-Cola about using REAL Cane Sugar in Coke in the United States, and they have agreed to do so. I'd like to thank all of those in authority at Coca-Cola. This will be a very good move by them - You'll see. It's just better!”Coca-Cola CEO: 'Appreciate the President's enthusiasm'
Coca-Cola Chairman and CEO James Quincey acknowledged Trump's interest during an investor call on Tuesday.
“We appreciate the president's enthusiasm for our Coca-Cola brand,” Quincey said.“We are definitely looking to use the whole toolkit of available sweetening options.”
He added that Coca-Cola already uses cane sugar in some of its other US beverages, including its Simply lemonade line and Honest Tea, and has long sold the popular“Mexican Coke,” made with cane sugar, in the US since 2005.Coke open to more innovations
Asked if Coca-Cola would consider a prebiotic version of its flagship cola - similar to a new PepsiCo offering - Quincey said the company is already testing such innovations abroad.
“We're currently selling a Coke with added fiber in Japan and are studying consumer response to it,” he said.
Quincey emphasised that the company is responding to shifting consumer tastes:“We're always looking for opportunities to innovate and see whether there's an intersection of new ideas and where consumer preferences are evolving.”“It's a good sign that the industry, including ourselves, are trying lots of different things.”Strong global demand
Coca-Cola reported stronger consumer demand in key markets during the second quarter.
“I would say overall that the global economy and the global consumer remains resilient,” Quincey noted, citing improved sales in China, Europe, Africa, and North America.Also Read | Coca-Cola India volumes fall in peak summer
