27 Killed In Bangladesh Air Force Jet Crash At School

A Bangladesh Air Force fighter jet crashed into a school building in the capital, Dhaka, on Monday during a training mission, killing at least 27 people, including 25 children.

According to Reuters, the crash occurred around 1:06 p.m. local time shortly after the aircraft took off from Kurmitola Air Base. The jet reportedly developed a technical fault moments after takeoff.

Air Force officials stated that the pilot attempted to steer the aircraft away from densely populated areas to minimize civilian casualties but ultimately lost control, causing the jet to strike a two-story school and college building.

The impacted building belonged to Milestone School and College, located in the Diabari area, approximately 10 kilometers from the air base. Photos from the scene show the aircraft's wreckage embedded in the wall, having torn through fencing and caused a large hole in the structure.

Rescue teams recovered 27 bodies from the rubble, including 25 children, a teacher, and the pilot. Over 100 others were injured, with at least 78 suffering severe burns and currently hospitalized.

The downed aircraft was an F-7 fighter jet, one of the Chinese-made models Bangladesh acquired under a 2011 defense agreement with China. The delivery of 16 jets was completed by 2013.

The Bangladesh Air Force has launched a high-level investigation into the cause of the crash. Interim Prime Minister Mohammad Yunus has pledged a thorough probe and full government support for the victims and their families.

ShareFacebook Twitter WhatsApp Email Print Telegram