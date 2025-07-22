The Tenth Man Launches“On The Menu” A New Report Exploring The Future Of Food And The Opportunities That Presents For Brands

MENAFN - Pressat) LONDON, ENGLAND – July 22nd, 2025 - The Tenth Man releases "On The Menu" an insightful and immersive new research report that explores the idea of food not just as nourishment, but as a connector; to communities, culture and identity.

Through sharp editorial insight and conversations with some of the most exciting voices in modern food culture - the report digs into how and why we eat today, what it says about where we're headed and what that means for brands.

Exclusive interviews with culinary disruptors like Ashley Palmer-Watts of The Devonshire, Marcus Patrick Brown of Service Works, and Clement Ogbonnaya of Prince of Peckham.

“Hungry for Connection”: A powerful look at the rise of supper clubs and communal dining as an antidote to the loneliness epidemic. “Functional Fever”: A deep dive into how ancient wellness traditions are being reimagined as modern medicinal food movements.



From Gaming, to Drugs and now to Food - The Tenth Man's reports focus on understanding different aspects of culture - learning about the people and communities in these spaces, to identify insights brands can leverage to grow.

Blending research, editorial, and visual storytelling, "On The Menu" is designed to inspire new thinking across a multitude of sectors, not just F&B -

“Food may not be what you do, but it's what your customers love. We created this report to show all brands how much opportunity there still is in this space, not just commercially, but creatively. Culture moves fast and the brands that will win are the ones that show up in unexpected places with relevance and boldness, regardless of their category.” says Jen Reid, Strategy Director at The Tenth Man

The full report is available now at thetenthman/onthemenu

The Tenth Man is an independently owned creative and production studio, powered by culture and entertainment, with offices in both London and Dublin, working with clients globally.