MENAFN - PRovoke) NEW YORK - IPG's PR and experiential agency group saw revenue rise 2.3% on an organic basis in the second quarter of 2025.An IPG spokesperson said Golin led the growth among PR agencies. Quarterly highlights include the firm being named PepsiCo's global data and analytics partner for communications and launching First Answer, a new offering spotlighting the role of earned media in AI search visibility. The agency also made major investments in its corporate affairs practice, appointing senior leaders across issues, engagement and executive positioning.The Weber Shandwick Collective also saw significant wins, including being named global earned media agency of record for Mars. In addition, the company launched Halo, an AI workspace for employees that's purpose-built for communicators to jumpstart learning and strengthen and accelerate work, upskilling all employees.R&CPMK also delivered a strong second quarter, supporting Colossal Biosciences in amplifying their de-extinction project of the Dire Wolf and their latest breakthrough in genome engineering of the Woolly Mouse, IPG said.IPG has a whole saw net revenue decrease 6.6% to $2.17 in Q2. Organic revenue was down 3.5%.

CEO Philippe Krakowsky said:



“Organic revenue was in line with expectations, reflecting the impact of account activity in 2024. Underlying growth in the quarter showed sequential improvement against those headwinds, with strong performance at our media and healthcare practice areas. We also saw growth in our sports marketing and public relations disciplines. Our adjusted Q2 margin was very strong due to significant progress on our program of strategic transformation, as well as the benefit of improving operating performance at our two largest units.

“Given our first-half results, client activity that remains largely resilient in the face of macro uncertainty, and the work we are doing to further develop our portfolio in growth areas such as media trading, commerce and data-driven marketing, we remain on track against the full-year target for an organic net revenue decrease of 1 to 2%. At this level, we expect to drive adjusted 2025 EBITA margin significantly ahead of the 16.6% we had previously shared, reflecting both structural and operating improvement.



“Our organization continues to evolve as we connect more of our capabilities to the strong foundational elements of data and technology. This includes continued progress in embedding artificial intelligence in our workflows and products, allowing us to deliver the benefits of our centers of excellence and platforms to clients through solutions that drive marketing and sales outcomes for their businesses. With these investments in our people and our capabilities, we are seeing positive new business performance.”



Tuesday's earnings report comes as Omnicom's acquisition of Interpublic, announced in December, works its way through the regulatory process.

Most observers believe the deal will create the world's largest marketing services group with combined 2023 revenue of $25.6 billion. The merged entity will be parent to four of the world's top 20 public relations agency brands



In terms of public relations, Omnicom owns top 20 firms FleishmanHillard and Ketchum, as well as smaller operations such as Porter Novelli and MMC and several public affairs brands. Interpublic is parent to The Weber Shandwick Collective (which includes Current Global) and Golin.

Last week, Omnicom reported PR revenue plunged 9.3% in the second quarter of 2025, the second consecutive quarterly drop in a year marked by economic and political uncertainty.