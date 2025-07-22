403
Zenatech, Inc.
(MENAFN- Baystreet) 10:08 AM EST - ZenaTech, Inc. : Announced that its subsidiary ZenaDrone has submitted the IQ Square drone for Green UAS (Uncrewed Aircraft System) certification, allowing it to be added to the pre-approved procurement list for US Department of Defense (DoD) and government buyers. The compact and rugged ZenaDrone IQ Square drone is designed for line-of-sight applications, including infrastructure inspections, terrain mapping, surveillance, and reconnaissance in high-risk environments.“ZenaDrone's IQ Square Green UAS submission marks a critical milestone in our commitment to national security and defense readiness,” said Shaun Passley, Ph.D., ZenaTech CEO.“This is not just about compliance-it's about positioning our company to meet the highest standards for US government and DoD use. Green UAS is our on-ramp to achieving Blue UAS certification which will open more doors to broader federal adoption and deployment in mission-critical operations. ZenaTech, Inc. shares N are trading off 5 cents at $5.35.
