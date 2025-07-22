Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport
Zenatech, Inc.

Zenatech, Inc.


2025-07-22 03:11:18
(MENAFN- Baystreet) 10:08 AM EST - ZenaTech, Inc. : Announced that its subsidiary ZenaDrone has submitted the IQ Square drone for Green UAS (Uncrewed Aircraft System) certification, allowing it to be added to the pre-approved procurement list for US Department of Defense (DoD) and government buyers. The compact and rugged ZenaDrone IQ Square drone is designed for line-of-sight applications, including infrastructure inspections, terrain mapping, surveillance, and reconnaissance in high-risk environments.“ZenaDrone's IQ Square Green UAS submission marks a critical milestone in our commitment to national security and defense readiness,” said Shaun Passley, Ph.D., ZenaTech CEO.“This is not just about compliance-it's about positioning our company to meet the highest standards for US government and DoD use. Green UAS is our on-ramp to achieving Blue UAS certification which will open more doors to broader federal adoption and deployment in mission-critical operations. ZenaTech, Inc. shares N are trading off 5 cents at $5.35.

Full Press Release:

MENAFN22072025000212011056ID1109833813

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

Search