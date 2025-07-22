Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
2025-07-22 03:11:18
(MENAFN- Baystreet) 10:22 AM EST - Else Nutrition Holdings Inc. : Applauds the U.S. House of Representatives Committee on Appropriations for the full-committee passage of the FY2026 Agriculture, Rural Development, Food and Drug Administration, and Related Agencies Appropriations Bill. Else Nutrition Holdings Inc. shares T are trading unchanged at $0.02.

