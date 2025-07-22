403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
TSX Gains Mildly
(MENAFN- Baystreet)
Stocks in Canada's largest centre were subdued on Tuesday, as investors awaited potential trade deals between the U.S. and its partners and assessed corporate results to gauge the impact of tariffs on businesses.
The TSX Composite Index eked ahead 26.23 points to commence Tuesday trading at 27,343.23.
The Canadian dollar edged up 0.05 cents at 73.16 cents U.S.
Trade negotiations appeared shaky after EU diplomats said the 27-nation bloc was considering broader counter-measures against Washington.
Meanwhile, the Bank of Canada said in a survey Canadian businesses see less chance of a worst-case tariff scenario but remain cautious, while keeping hiring and investment in check.
In corporate news, Alimentation Couche-Tard said on Monday it was resuming its share repurchase program days after the Circle K-parent scrapped a $46-billion attempt to buy Japan's Seven & I. Couche-Tard shares tacked on 96 cents, or 1.3%, to $77.63.
ON BAYSTREET
The TSX Venture Exchange gained 0.93 points to 803.93.
All but two of the 12 TSX subgroups were higher, with telecoms sprinting 1.1%, gold brighter by 0.8%, while materials strengthened 0.7%,
Tech stocks shed 1.4%, while health-care dipped 0.3%.
ON WALLSTREET
The S&P 500 fell on Tuesday, a day after the broad market index and NASDAQ Composite hit fresh records, as traders weighed the latest earnings reports and new trade developments.
The Dow Jones Industrial Average recovered 47.74 points to 44,370.81.
The much-broader index gave back 14.74 points to 6,290.86.
The NASDAQ stepped back 129.16 points to 20,845.02.
Shares of aerospace and defense name Lockheed Martin were down 6% after the company's revenue for the second quarter missed analyst estimates.
Similarly, Philip Morris lost 7% after the tobacco company's second-quarter revenue also missed expectations.
So far, 88 S&P 500 companies have reported, with more than 82% of those topping analysts' estimates, according to FactSet data. Eyes are on commentary from companies about macroeconomic certainty, the impact of tariffs and details on demand and spending related to artificial intelligence.
Google parent Alphabet and Tesla will report Wednesday, kicking off highly anticipated results from the“Magnificent Seven” companies. The megacap tech companies are expected to contribute to a significant amount of earnings growth this season.
Prices for the 10-year treasury climbed, lowering yields to 4.34% from Monday's 4.38%. Treasury prices and yields move in opposite directions.
Oil prices demurred $1.06 to $66.14 U.S. a barrel.
Gold prices marched on $13.10 to $3,419.50 U.S. an ounce.
Stocks in Canada's largest centre were subdued on Tuesday, as investors awaited potential trade deals between the U.S. and its partners and assessed corporate results to gauge the impact of tariffs on businesses.
The TSX Composite Index eked ahead 26.23 points to commence Tuesday trading at 27,343.23.
The Canadian dollar edged up 0.05 cents at 73.16 cents U.S.
Trade negotiations appeared shaky after EU diplomats said the 27-nation bloc was considering broader counter-measures against Washington.
Meanwhile, the Bank of Canada said in a survey Canadian businesses see less chance of a worst-case tariff scenario but remain cautious, while keeping hiring and investment in check.
In corporate news, Alimentation Couche-Tard said on Monday it was resuming its share repurchase program days after the Circle K-parent scrapped a $46-billion attempt to buy Japan's Seven & I. Couche-Tard shares tacked on 96 cents, or 1.3%, to $77.63.
ON BAYSTREET
The TSX Venture Exchange gained 0.93 points to 803.93.
All but two of the 12 TSX subgroups were higher, with telecoms sprinting 1.1%, gold brighter by 0.8%, while materials strengthened 0.7%,
Tech stocks shed 1.4%, while health-care dipped 0.3%.
ON WALLSTREET
The S&P 500 fell on Tuesday, a day after the broad market index and NASDAQ Composite hit fresh records, as traders weighed the latest earnings reports and new trade developments.
The Dow Jones Industrial Average recovered 47.74 points to 44,370.81.
The much-broader index gave back 14.74 points to 6,290.86.
The NASDAQ stepped back 129.16 points to 20,845.02.
Shares of aerospace and defense name Lockheed Martin were down 6% after the company's revenue for the second quarter missed analyst estimates.
Similarly, Philip Morris lost 7% after the tobacco company's second-quarter revenue also missed expectations.
So far, 88 S&P 500 companies have reported, with more than 82% of those topping analysts' estimates, according to FactSet data. Eyes are on commentary from companies about macroeconomic certainty, the impact of tariffs and details on demand and spending related to artificial intelligence.
Google parent Alphabet and Tesla will report Wednesday, kicking off highly anticipated results from the“Magnificent Seven” companies. The megacap tech companies are expected to contribute to a significant amount of earnings growth this season.
Prices for the 10-year treasury climbed, lowering yields to 4.34% from Monday's 4.38%. Treasury prices and yields move in opposite directions.
Oil prices demurred $1.06 to $66.14 U.S. a barrel.
Gold prices marched on $13.10 to $3,419.50 U.S. an ounce.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
Blueberry Launches New Brand And Website, Signalling A Focus On Clarity, Precision And Trader Empowerment
- Bitget Lists PUMPUSDT For Futures Trading And Launches Trading Bot Support
- BTCC Exchange Reports Remarkable Q2 2025 Performance With $957 Billion Trading Volume
- Multibank Group Announces 7 Million $MBG Tokens Sold Out In Under One Hour During Initial Pre-Sale
- Biomatrix Surpasses 5 Million Verified Users, Setting New Standards For Real Human Engagement In Web3
- R0AR's $1R0R Token Roars Onto MEXC Exchange, Expanding Defi Accessibility
- Blossom Fund Launches BLOS Token, Offering Retail Investors Access To A Professionally Managed Stock Portfolio
CommentsNo comment