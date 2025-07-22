403
Barrick, Adyton, Fury At 52-Week Highs On News
(MENAFN- Baystreet) "> Barrick Mining Corporation (T) hit a new 52-week high of $29.63 Tuesday. Mali court rejects appeal to release Barrick mine employees
Adyton Resources Corporation (V) hit a new 52-week high of 41 cents Tuesday. Adyton reported its first preliminary gold only assays from three diamond drill holes and provide an update on its ongoing 2025 drilling activities. This news release is also designed to provide new geological observations on drillholes pending assays at its 100% owned Feni Island project.
Fury Gold Mines Limited (T) hit a new 52-week high of 80 cents Tuesday. Fury announced preliminary metallurgical test results on its Ninaaskumuwin lithium discovery in the Eeyou Istchee James Bay Territory of Northern Quebec.
HydroGraph Clean Power Inc. (C) hit a new 52-week high of 52 cents Tuesday. wishes to confirm that there is no undisclosed material information at this time. The Company's management is unaware of any material change in its operations or financial condition that would account for the recent increase in market activity.
Neo Performance Materials Inc. (T) hit a new 52-week high of $17.17 Tuesday. Neo will report its second-quarter results for the period ended June 30, before the Toronto market opens on Tuesday, August 12.
NGEx Minerals Ltd. (T) hit a new 52-week high of $18.72 Tuesday. NGEx announces plans to spin-out net smelter return royalties on the Lunahuasi and Los Helados Projects by way of a statutory plan of arrangement under the Canada Business Corporations Act.
Newmont Corporation (T) hit a new 52-week high of $83.92 Tuesday. Newmont has invested $10 million CAD in exploration on the Jorimina and Randypata deposits, identifying several extensive surface gold and silver anomalies on both areas. Newmont's key rock channel sample highlights include: 17.4 m of 3.06 g/t Au and 200m of 0.26 g/t Au.
Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (T) hit a new 52-week high of $175.99 Tuesday. No news stories today.
Avanti Gold Corp. (C) hit a new 52-week high of 23 cents Tuesday. No news stories today.
Algoma Central Corporation (T) hit a new 52-week high of $16.49 Tuesday. No news stories today.
Andean Precious Metals Corp. (T) hit a new 52-week high of $4.26 Tuesday. No news stories today.
Aclara Resources Inc. (T) hit a new 52-week high of $1.58 Monday. No news stories today.
Amerigo Resources Ltd. (T) hit a new 52-week high of $2.37 Tuesday. No news stories today.
Arizona Sonoran Copper Company Inc (T) hit a new 52-week high of $2.51 Tuesday. No news stories today.
Alta Copper Corp. (T) hit a new 52-week high of 63 cents Tuesday. No news stories today.
Allegiant Gold Ltd. (V) hit a new 52-week high of 57 cents Tuesday. No news stories today.
AuQ Gold Mining Inc. (V) hit a new 52-week high of 43 cents Tuesday. No news stories today.
Aventis Energy Inc. (AVE) hit a new 52-week high of 47.5 cents Tuesday. No news stories today.
Black Diamond Group Limited (T) hit a new 52-week high of $12.12 Tuesday. No news stories today.
Canadian Banc Corp. (T) hit a new 52-week high of $12.53 Tuesday. No news stories today.
Bravo Mining Corp. (V) hit a new 52-week high of $3.58 Tuesday. No news stories today.
Banyan Gold Corp. (V) hit a new 52-week high of 32.75 cents Tuesday. No news stories today.
C3 Metals Inc. (V) hit a new 52-week high of 80 cents Tuesday. No news stories today.
Canagold Resources Ltd. (T) hit a new 52-week high of 41 cents Tuesday. No news stories today.
Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust (T) hit a new 52-week high of $43.27 Tuesday. No news stories today.
China Gold International Resources Corp. Ltd. (T) hit a new 52-week high of $12.32 Tuesday. No news stories today.
Canadian Imperial Bank Of Commerce (T) hit a new 52-week high of $101.19 Tuesday. No news stories today.
Canadian Tire Corporation, Limited (T.A) hit a new 52-week high of $191.86 Tuesday. No news stories today.
Forte Minerals Corp. (C) hit a new 52-week high of 90 cents Tuesday. No news stories today.
Cymbria Corporation (T) hit a new 52-week high of $82.25 Tuesday. No news stories today.
Dundee Precious Metals Inc. (T) hit a new 52-week high of $23.49 Tuesday. No news stories today.
Element Fleet Management Corp. (T) hit a new 52-week high of $35.98 Tuesday. No news stories today.
Golconda Gold Ltd. (V) hit a new 52-week high of 85 cents Tuesday. No news stories today.
Helius Minerals Limited (V) hit a new 52-week high of 85 cents Tuesday. No news stories today.
Canlan Ice Sports Corp. (T) hit a new 52-week high of $4.78 Tuesday. No news stories today.
Ivanhoe Electric Inc. (T) hit a new 52-week high of $16.19 Tuesday. No news stories today.
JZR Gold Inc. (V) hit a new 52-week high of 46 cents Tuesday. No news stories today.
Kinross Gold Corporation (T.K) hit a new 52-week high of $22.41 Tuesday. No news stories today.
Kuya Silver Corporation (C) hit a new 52-week high of 55 cents Tuesday. No news stories today.
Latin Metals Inc. (V) hit a new 52-week high of 26 cents Tuesday. No news stories today.
Lara Exploration Ltd. (V) hit a new 52-week high of $2.32 Tuesday. No news stories today.
Minera Alamos Inc. (V) hit a new 52-week high of 47.5 cents Tuesday. No news stories today.
MiMedia Holdings Inc. (V) hit a new 52-week high of 97 cents Tuesday. No news stories today.
MCAN Mortgage Corporation (T) hit a new 52-week high of $20.55 Tuesday. No news stories today.
Minco Silver Corporation (T) hit a new 52-week high of 30.5 cents Tuesday. No news stories today.
Metalla Royalty & Streaming Ltd. (V) hit a new 52-week high of $5.84 Tuesday. No news stories today.
McEwen Inc. (T) hit a new 52-week high of $15.86 Tuesday. No news stories today.
Pangenomic Health Inc. (C) hit a new 52-week high of $1.76 Tuesday. No news stories today.
NovaGold Resources Inc. (T) hit a new 52-week high of $8.27 Tuesday. No news stories today.
