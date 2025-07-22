St. Baldrick's Foundation Funds $10 Million In Grants To Accelerate Lifesaving Childhood Cancer Research
These new grants reflect St. Baldrick's ongoing commitment to funding the most promising research in childhood cancer-supporting projects across the full spectrum of discovery, from early-stage investigation to clinical application.
Grants were awarded to:
California
- Beckman Research Institute of City of Hope, Duarte
Research Grant: Ling Li, Ph.D. Children's Hospital Los Angeles, Los Angeles
Extended Scholar: Babak Moghimi, M.D. Scripps Institution of Oceanography at the University of California San Diego, La Jolla
Extended International Scholar: Jehad Almaliti, Ph.D. Stanford Medicine, Stanford
Research Grant: Sneha Ramakrishna, M.D. University of California San Diego School of Medicine, La Jolla
Research Grant: Jing Yang, Ph.D. University of California, San Francisco, San Francisco
International Scholar: Alfonso Ramirez-Ristori, M.D.
Colorado
- University of Colorado Anschutz Medical Campus, Aurora
Extended Scholar: Kelly Faulk, M.D.
Florida
- University of Florida, Gainesville
Research Grant: Jianping Huang, M.D., Ph.D.
Georgia
- Winship Cancer Institute of Emory University, Atlanta
Research Grant: Tobey MacDonald, M.D.
Indiana
- Indiana University School of Medicine, Bloomington
St. Baldrick's Scholar: Jennifer Belsky, D.O .
Minnesota
- University of Minnesota School of Public Health, Minneapolis
Extended Scholar: Tianzhong Yang, Ph.D.
Mississippi
- University of Mississippi Medical Center, Jackson
St. Baldrick's Scholar: Nicole Anderson, Ph.D.
Missouri
- Washington University School of Medicine in St. Louis, St. Louis
St. Baldrick's Scholar: Sena Kim, Ph.D.
North Carolina
- Duke University School of Medicine, Durham
Research Grant: Kris Wood, Ph.D.
Ohio
- The Abigail Wexner Research Institute at Nationwide Children's Hospital, Columbus
St. Baldrick's Scholar: Emily Theisen, Ph.D.
St. Baldrick's Scholar: James Reinecke, M.D., Ph.D.
Research Grant: Benjamin Stanton, Ph.D. University Hospitals Rainbow Babies & Children's Hospital, Cleveland
Research Grant: John Letterio, M.D.
Pennsylvania
- The Children's Oncology Group Foundation, Philadelphia
Douglas Hawkins, M.D.
South Carolina
- Medical University of South Carolina Hollings Cancer Center, Charleston
St. Baldrick's Scholar: Casey Langdon, Ph.D.
Tennessee
- St. Jude Children's Research Hospital, Memphis
St. Baldrick's Scholar: Aditi Bagchi, M.D. Ph.D.
St. Baldrick's Scholar: Michael McNeil, M.D., M.P.H.
Texas
- Baylor College of Medicine, Houston
St. Baldrick's Scholar: Arianexys Aquino-López, M.D., Ph.D. The University of Texas Southwestern Medical Center (UT Southwestern), Dallas
St. Baldrick's Scholar: Puja Umaretiya, M.D.
Utah
- Huntsman Cancer Institute at the University of Utah, Salt Lake City
Research Grant: Rodney Stewart, Ph.D.
Washington
- Seattle Children's, Seattle
St. Baldrick's Scholar: Rebecca Ronsley, M.D., FRCPC
Since 2005, St. Baldrick's has granted over $368 million to fund the best childhood cancer research, wherever it takes place.
The next set of grants will be announced in November, supported by donations made between now and October.
For more information about St. Baldrick's Foundation grants or ways to get involved , please visit StBaldricks .
About St. Baldrick's Foundation
Every 2 minutes, a child somewhere in the world is diagnosed with cancer. In the U.S., 1 in 5 will not survive. The St. Baldrick's Foundation, the largest charity funder of childhood cancer research grants, has awarded more than $368 million to researchers to Conquer Kids' Cancer. When you give to St. Baldrick's, you don't just give to one hospital - you support every institution with the expertise to treat kids with cancer across the U.S. St. Baldrick's ensures that children fighting cancer now - and those diagnosed in the future - will have access to the most cutting-edge treatment, by supporting every stage of research, from new ideas in the lab to the training of the next generation of researchers, to lifesaving clinical trials. St. Baldrick's has played a role in virtually every advancement in the field over the past 25 years and remains essential in advancing progress and fostering innovation in childhood cancer research. Visit StBaldricks and help #ConquerKidsCancer.
