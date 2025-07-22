St. Baldrick's Foundation Funds $10 Million In Grants To Accelerate Lifesaving Childhood Cancer Research

MENAFN - Newsfile Corp) Los Angeles, California--(Newsfile Corp. - July 22, 2025) - The St. Baldrick's Foundation , the largest charity funder of childhood cancer research grants, is proud to announce the newest round of research grants totaling $10 million. The grants will support 26 projects at 22 leading academic and research institutions with a goal to find cures and better treatments for childhood cancers.

These new grants reflect St. Baldrick's ongoing commitment to funding the most promising research in childhood cancer-supporting projects across the full spectrum of discovery, from early-stage investigation to clinical application.

Grants were awarded to:

California



Beckman Research Institute of City of Hope, Duarte

Research Grant: Ling Li, Ph.D.

Children's Hospital Los Angeles, Los Angeles

Extended Scholar: Babak Moghimi, M.D.

Scripps Institution of Oceanography at the University of California San Diego, La Jolla

Extended International Scholar: Jehad Almaliti, Ph.D.

Stanford Medicine, Stanford

Research Grant: Sneha Ramakrishna, M.D.

University of California San Diego School of Medicine, La Jolla

Research Grant: Jing Yang, Ph.D. University of California, San Francisco, San Francisco

International Scholar: Alfonso Ramirez-Ristori, M.D.

Colorado

University of Colorado Anschutz Medical Campus, Aurora

Extended Scholar: Kelly Faulk, M.D.

Florida

University of Florida, Gainesville

Research Grant: Jianping Huang, M.D., Ph.D.

Georgia

Winship Cancer Institute of Emory University, Atlanta

Research Grant: Tobey MacDonald, M.D.

Indiana

Indiana University School of Medicine, Bloomington

St. Baldrick's Scholar: Jennifer Belsky, D.O .

Minnesota

University of Minnesota School of Public Health, Minneapolis

Extended Scholar: Tianzhong Yang, Ph.D.

Mississippi

University of Mississippi Medical Center, Jackson

St. Baldrick's Scholar: Nicole Anderson, Ph.D.

Missouri

Washington University School of Medicine in St. Louis, St. Louis

St. Baldrick's Scholar: Sena Kim, Ph.D.

North Carolina

Duke University School of Medicine, Durham

Research Grant: Kris Wood, Ph.D.

Ohio



The Abigail Wexner Research Institute at Nationwide Children's Hospital, Columbus

St. Baldrick's Scholar: Emily Theisen, Ph.D.

St. Baldrick's Scholar: James Reinecke, M.D., Ph.D.

Research Grant: Benjamin Stanton, Ph.D. University Hospitals Rainbow Babies & Children's Hospital, Cleveland

Research Grant: John Letterio, M.D.

Pennsylvania

The Children's Oncology Group Foundation, Philadelphia

Douglas Hawkins, M.D.

South Carolina

Medical University of South Carolina Hollings Cancer Center, Charleston

St. Baldrick's Scholar: Casey Langdon, Ph.D.

Tennessee

St. Jude Children's Research Hospital, Memphis

St. Baldrick's Scholar: Aditi Bagchi, M.D. Ph.D.

St. Baldrick's Scholar: Michael McNeil, M.D., M.P.H.

Texas



Baylor College of Medicine, Houston

St. Baldrick's Scholar: Arianexys Aquino-López, M.D., Ph.D. The University of Texas Southwestern Medical Center (UT Southwestern), Dallas

St. Baldrick's Scholar: Puja Umaretiya, M.D.

Utah

Huntsman Cancer Institute at the University of Utah, Salt Lake City

Research Grant: Rodney Stewart, Ph.D.

Washington

Seattle Children's, Seattle

St. Baldrick's Scholar: Rebecca Ronsley, M.D., FRCPC

Since 2005, St. Baldrick's has granted over $368 million to fund the best childhood cancer research, wherever it takes place.

The next set of grants will be announced in November, supported by donations made between now and October.

For more information about St. Baldrick's Foundation grants or ways to get involved , please visit StBaldricks .

About St. Baldrick's Foundation

Every 2 minutes, a child somewhere in the world is diagnosed with cancer. In the U.S., 1 in 5 will not survive. The St. Baldrick's Foundation, the largest charity funder of childhood cancer research grants, has awarded more than $368 million to researchers to Conquer Kids' Cancer. When you give to St. Baldrick's, you don't just give to one hospital - you support every institution with the expertise to treat kids with cancer across the U.S. St. Baldrick's ensures that children fighting cancer now - and those diagnosed in the future - will have access to the most cutting-edge treatment, by supporting every stage of research, from new ideas in the lab to the training of the next generation of researchers, to lifesaving clinical trials. St. Baldrick's has played a role in virtually every advancement in the field over the past 25 years and remains essential in advancing progress and fostering innovation in childhood cancer research. Visit StBaldricks and help #ConquerKidsCancer.