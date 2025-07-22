NC4K Chooses Neworg To Streamline Family Services And Expand Support For Kids Fighting Cancer
Founded in 2007 with a mission that no kid fights cancer alone, NC4K offers critical financial and emotional assistance to children and teens battling cancer and their families. Over the years, NC4K has grown into a comprehensive support network, providing relief for essential needs such as housing, utilities, groceries, and gas, as well as organizing community events to foster connection and joy. Signature events include the Back-to-School Bash and Reindeer Games Holiday Party, alongside partnerships with other organizations.
Mandy Powell, Executive Director of NC4K, stated, "The challenges a family faces when they hear the devastating words 'your child has cancer' are unimaginable. We believe that NewOrg will enable us to serve our community better by documenting, tracking, and responding to needs efficiently and effectively. As a small team focused on maximizing resources, we appreciated the ease of implementation and the ongoing support we received in creating a system tailored to our unique needs. We are excited to fully launch to our community and confident that this tool will help us enhance our support for families fighting childhood cancer."
As NC4K continued to expand its programs and reach more families, the team recognized the need for a more cost-effective and flexible case management solution. The high cost and underutilization of their previous system made it clear that it was no longer the right fit for their organization. NC4K was looking for a system that could not only help them manage their financial and emotional support services more efficiently but also provide better value and easier access for their team. This led them to explore alternatives and ultimately select NewOrg as their new partner for data management.
With NewOrg, NC4K now has a powerful, easy-to-use platform to manage their growing services, including:
- Family Program Management - Tracking family intakes, case notes, financial and emotional support, event participation, and approvals, all in one place. Public Portal - Allowing families to apply for services, update profiles, upload files, schedule appointments, and register for events online. Data Migration - Consolidating and importing family records from their previous system into NewOrg's secure platform.
About NC4K
NC4K (Nellie's Champions for Kids) is a nonprofit organization based in Columbus, Ohio, dedicated to supporting families facing childhood cancer through financial relief, emotional support, and community engagement. Learn more at .
About NewOrg Management System, Inc.
NewOrg Management System, Inc. -
4000 Albemarle St NW (Ste 200)
Washington, DC 20016
NewOrg is a leading software developer providing a cloud-based case management platform for nonprofits and local government/social agencies, with more than 50,000 users in the US & Canada since 2006. Celebrating 18 years providing complete, 100% customized data management for nonprofit organizations and affiliates, NewOrg's integrated software and service approach ensures that our partners improve efficiency, transparency, and sustainability.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
Blueberry Launches New Brand And Website, Signalling A Focus On Clarity, Precision And Trader Empowerment
- Bitget Lists PUMPUSDT For Futures Trading And Launches Trading Bot Support
- BTCC Exchange Reports Remarkable Q2 2025 Performance With $957 Billion Trading Volume
- Multibank Group Announces 7 Million $MBG Tokens Sold Out In Under One Hour During Initial Pre-Sale
- Biomatrix Surpasses 5 Million Verified Users, Setting New Standards For Real Human Engagement In Web3
- R0AR's $1R0R Token Roars Onto MEXC Exchange, Expanding Defi Accessibility
- Blossom Fund Launches BLOS Token, Offering Retail Investors Access To A Professionally Managed Stock Portfolio
CommentsNo comment