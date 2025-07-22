Nevada Organic Phosphate Closes Final Tranche Of Unit Offering

MENAFN - Newsfile Corp) Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - July 22, 2025) -a B.C. based company engaged in the exploration, in Nevada, for organic, sedimentary raw rock phosphate, is pleased to announce that, further to its news releases dated June 20, 2025, May 22, 2025, and May 13, 2025; it has closed the third and final tranche of its previously announced non-brokered private placement (the "") for aggregate proceeds of $15,000 (the "") through the issuance of 500,000 units of the Company (each, a "") at a price of $0.03 per Unit. Together with proceeds from the first tranche and second tranche the Company has raised total proceeds of $341,448 in the Offering.

Each Unit consists of one common share in the capital of the Company (each, a " Share ") and one Share purchase warrant (each, a " Warrant "), with each Warrant entitling the holder thereof to purchase one additional Share (each, a " Warrant Share ") at a price of $0.05 per Warrant Share for a period of sixty months following the date of issuance.

No fees were paid in connection with the Third Tranche. Together with the first and second tranche of the private placement, the Company paid aggregate finder's fees of $19,590 and issued 805,000 finder's units (the " Finder's Units ") to certain finders. Each Finder's Unit consists of one Share and one finder's Share purchase warrant (each, a " Finder's Warrant "), with each Finder's Warrant entitling the holder thereof to purchase one additional Share (each, a " Finder's Warrant Share ") at a price of $0.05 per Finder's Warrant Share for a period of sixty months following the date of issuance. The aggregate proceeds of the Third Tranche are anticipated to be used for advancement of the Company's Murdock Property and for general working capital.

Each Warrant and Finder's Warrant will be subject to an acceleration provision providing that, if the volume weighted average price for the Company's common shares on the Canadian Securities Exchange (the "CSE", or such other exchange on which the common shares may be traded at such time) is equal to or greater than $0.08 for a period of ten (10) consecutive trading days at any time after the Date of Issue, the Company can accelerate the expiry date of the Warrants by disseminating a news release advising the holders of the acceleration and, in such case, the Warrants will expire on the thirtieth day after the date of such notice.

All securities issued in connection with the Third Tranche are subject to a statutory hold period expiring four months and one day after the date of issuance, as set out in National Instrument 45‐102 - Resale of Securities. The Offering remains subject to regulatory approval and the approval of the Canadian Securities Exchange (" CSE ").

None of the securities sold in connection with the Third Tranche have been and will not be registered under the United States Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and no such securities may be offered or sold in the United States absent registration or an applicable exemption from the registration requirements. This news release shall not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy nor shall there be any sale of the securities in the United States or any jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful.

Nevada Organic Phosphate Inc.

NOP is a junior exploration company with a sedimentary rock phosphate property (the "Murdock Property") hosting a nearly flat lying sedimentary bed of known phosphate mineralization in NE Nevada.

The increasing interest in organic and sustainable agriculture practices has contributed to the demand for organic fertilizers, including those derived from rock phosphate. Organic rock phosphate is often marketed as a fertilizer that not only provides phosphorus but also contributes to overall soil health.

The Issuer aims to be one of the only certified organic rock phosphate producers with large scale potential in North America. The Murdock Property is situated adjacent to a main highway and the rail head to California.