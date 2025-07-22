Buckingham Palace To Host Major Exhibition Honoring Queen Elizabeth II's Iconic Style

MENAFN - AzerNews) Buckingham Palace will open its doors next spring for a landmark exhibition showcasing the wardrobe and jewelry of Queen Elizabeth II, marking the centenary of her birth. Titled "Queen Elizabeth II: Her Life in Style", the exhibit will offer a rare glimpse into the late monarch's personal and public life through fashion,reports via BBC.

The exhibition will feature nearly 200 items worn by Queen Elizabeth II - spanning from her childhood years to the end of her historic reign. Visitors will be able to view an array of dresses, hats, shoes, and jewelry that defined the Queen's distinctive style over the decades.

Among the highlights is her 1947 wedding dress, designed by the celebrated British couturier Norman Hartnell. Also on display will be one of her earliest gowns - a silver-trimmed tulle dress worn at the age of eight, when she attended the wedding of her uncle, the Duke of Kent, in 1934.

The exhibition is being organized by the Royal Collection Foundation, which has safeguarded the Queen's personal clothing archive since her passing in 2022 at the age of 96. Housed in the Royal Gallery of Buckingham Palace, the collection will not only honor her elegance but also trace her journey from princess to the longest-serving monarch in British history.