Trial Of Ruben Vardanyan Resumes In Baku Over War Crimes And Terrorism Charges

MENAFN - AzerNews) The high-profile trial of Ruben Vardanyan, an Armenian national accused of committing war crimes, crimes against humanity, and terrorism, resumed today at the Baku Military Court.

The hearing, held in open session under the chairmanship of Judge Zeynal Agayev and with judges Anar Rzayev and Jamal Ramazanov presiding, continued proceedings in one of Azerbaijan's most consequential criminal cases. Vardanyan, who stands accused under dozens of articles of the Azerbaijani Criminal Code-including the financing of terrorism, illegal armed group formation, and deliberate murder-was provided a Russian-language interpreter and was represented by his chosen defense attorney, Avraam Berman.

At the beginning of the session, Judge Agayev explained the legal rights and obligations of the victims and their legal successors participating for the first time. In response, Vardanyan raised an objection regarding the interpreters who had worked during the preliminary investigation, alleging they were unqualified. His defense attorney supported the claim, listing the names of the interpreters in question.

However, Assistant to the Prosecutor General Vusal Aliyev argued that no specific evidence had been presented to demonstrate interpreter bias or incompetence, and no legal basis for the objection had been submitted. The court ruled that the motion lacked merit and dismissed it.

Vardanyan subsequently objected to the judicial panel itself, citing procedural violations during the February 25 session, claiming the court was biased in pursuing the case. Again, his objection was supported by his defense, but dismissed by the prosecution. Prosecutor Fuad Musayev emphasized that concerns over court transcripts did not constitute grounds to question judicial impartiality, especially in the absence of credible evidence.

Judge Agayev reiterated that no verifiable proof had been presented to suggest the court was acting without impartiality or fairness. Accordingly, the panel rejected the objection once more.

The session then proceeded with testimonies from victims and their legal successors, many of whom were directly affected by the armed aggression and occupation policies pursued by Armenia.

Eynur Kazimov testified that his brother, Anar Kazimov, was killed in Lachin by gunfire from remnants of Armenian forces and illegal Armenian armed groups. Similarly, Valeh Safarov reported that his brother, Gokhan Safarov, died in a similar attack in the Agdara region.

Victims Zamir Sadigov and Zulfugar Muradov recounted how they were wounded in enemy provocations, while Kenan Qadirli said he was injured while trying to evacuate the wounded from the battlefield. He added, in response to questions from the prosecutor, that his recovery is still ongoing due to persistent pain in his knee.

Witness Gunduz Gasimov testified that he was injured by shrapnel from a shell explosion in Kalbajar, which also killed a person nearby and injured several others. Vusal Gurbanov stated that he was shot by a sniper in Khojaly and confirmed that others around him were also either killed or injured during the attack.

Sadiq Ahmadov told the court he was injured by an anti-personnel mine planted in Kalbajar by Armenian armed forces. Similarly, Sadiq Maharramov was wounded by a grenade launcher round and is now classified as a third-degree disabled person.

The next court session is scheduled for July 29.

It should be recalled that Ruben Vardanyan is charged under the following articles of the Criminal Code of the Republic of Azerbaijan:



Articles 100.1 and 100.2 – Planning, preparing, initiating, and conducting an aggressive war;

Article 107 – Deportation and forced displacement of the population;

Article 109 – Persecution;

Article 110 – Enforced disappearance of individuals through violence;

Article 112 – Unlawful deprivation of liberty in violation of international legal norms;

Article 113 – Torture;

Article 114.1 – Mercenarism;

Article 115.2 – Violation of the laws and customs of war;

Articles 116.0.1, 116.0.2, 116.0.10, 116.0.11, 116.0.16, and 116.0.18 – Violations of international humanitarian law during armed conflict;

Articles 120.2.1, 120.2.3, 120.2.4, 120.2.7, 120.2.11, and 120.2.12 – Premeditated murder;

Articles 29,120.2.1; 29,120.2.3; 29,120.2.4; 29,120.2.7; 29,120.2.11; 29,120.2.12 – Attempted premeditated murder;

Article 192.3.1 – Illegal entrepreneurship;

Articles 214.2.1, 214.2.3, 214.2.4 – Terrorism;

Article 214-1 – Financing of terrorism;

Articles 218.1 and 218.2 – Establishment of a criminal organization;

Article 228.3 – Illegal acquisition, transfer, sale, storage, transportation, or carrying of firearms, their component parts, ammunition, explosive substances, and devices;

Articles 270-1.2 and 270-1.4 – Acts threatening aviation security;

Article 278.1 – Seizure of power or retention of power by force, or violent change of the constitutional order;

Articles 279.1, 279.2, 279.3 – Creation of armed groups or formations not provided for by law; Article 318.2 – Illegal crossing of the state border of the Republic of Azerbaijan.