Ukrainian Forces Regroup On Flanks, Maintain Fire Control Over Kamianske Military Spox
"A defensive operation by Ukraine's Defense Forces is currently underway in Kamianske. It's premature to speak of definitive results, as the situation is constantly evolving. A few days ago, the Institute for the Study of War reported that we had lost certain positions or even the village itself - but I want to clarify: we are conducting a maneuverable defense," Voloshyn said.Read also: War update: Ukraine repels 176 Russian assaults over past day
According to him, Ukrainian units are deliberately regrouping and allowing limited enemy advances into specific positions in order to then deliver targeted strikes.
"There [in Kamianske], the enemy has effectively destroyed all shelters and fortifications, making it unfeasible to continue holding them. To minimize casualties, our forces withdrew to the flanks and deeper into the defense. However, we still maintain full fire control over the settlement," he said.
Voloshyn also noted that Russian troops are currently employing a so-called "seep-through" tactic - not launching full infantry assaults but instead attempting to infiltrate in very small groups.
"They're trying to enter one or two at a time and establish a foothold. But we're eliminating those who make it into the settlement using all available weaponry, including very effective work by our drone operators," he said.
