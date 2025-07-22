Ukraine Strengthens Logistics Ties With Azerbaijan Ambassador Husyev
"This year, with the support and leadership of Ukrzaliznytsia, the first ferry voyages since the start of the full-scale invasion have taken place from Ukraine to the South Caucasus," the ambassador said.
He stressed that the revival of logistics links would significantly improve the delivery of Ukrainian cargo to Azerbaijan and vice versa.
"This is an important element in expanding the capabilities of the Trans-Caspian International Transport Route, which connects China to the European market via Central Asia, the South Caucasus, and Ukraine - acting as a bridge to EU countries," Husyev said.Read also: Azerbaijan to invest in construction of four social facilities in Irpin – Ambassador Husyev
The ambassador highlighted Azerbaijan's strategic geopolitical location, adding that the expansion of the Trans-Caspian corridor is a key aspect of its strategic partnership with Ukraine.
"The development and strengthening of this international transport route are highly relevant and serve as a unifying factor between Kyiv and Baku," he said.
On July 12, the energy ministers of Ukraine and Azerbaijan discussed the possibility of supplying Azerbaijani natural gas to Ukraine.
