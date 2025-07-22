Blackouts, Infrastructure Damage Reported In Sumy Region Following Russian Strike
“Once again, Russia is deliberately targeting the civilian population. As a result of one of the enemy strikes on the territory of Sumy region, some consumers have been left without power,” the message states.
It is noted that some medical facilities are currently operating on backup power. Specialists are working to restore electricity supply.
Head of the Sumy City Military Administration Serhii Kryvosheienko added that due to the enemy attack, some neighborhoods and administrative districts in Sumy are cut off water supply and electricity.Read also: Russians attack Sumy community with drones, damage civilian infrastructure
As reported earlier, the number of people injured in the daytime strike on Sumy community has risen to seven.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
Blueberry Launches New Brand And Website, Signalling A Focus On Clarity, Precision And Trader Empowerment
- Bitget Lists PUMPUSDT For Futures Trading And Launches Trading Bot Support
- BTCC Exchange Reports Remarkable Q2 2025 Performance With $957 Billion Trading Volume
- Multibank Group Announces 7 Million $MBG Tokens Sold Out In Under One Hour During Initial Pre-Sale
- Biomatrix Surpasses 5 Million Verified Users, Setting New Standards For Real Human Engagement In Web3
- R0AR's $1R0R Token Roars Onto MEXC Exchange, Expanding Defi Accessibility
- Blossom Fund Launches BLOS Token, Offering Retail Investors Access To A Professionally Managed Stock Portfolio
CommentsNo comment