Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Blackouts, Infrastructure Damage Reported In Sumy Region Following Russian Strike

2025-07-22 03:08:03
(MENAFN- UkrinForm) This was reported on Telegram by Head of the Sumy Regional Military Administration, Oleh Hryhorov, according to Ukrinform.

“Once again, Russia is deliberately targeting the civilian population. As a result of one of the enemy strikes on the territory of Sumy region, some consumers have been left without power,” the message states.

It is noted that some medical facilities are currently operating on backup power. Specialists are working to restore electricity supply.

Head of the Sumy City Military Administration Serhii Kryvosheienko added that due to the enemy attack, some neighborhoods and administrative districts in Sumy are cut off water supply and electricity.

Read also: Russians attack Sumy community with drones, damage civilian infrastructure

As reported earlier, the number of people injured in the daytime strike on Sumy community has risen to seven.

