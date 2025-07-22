Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Russian Forces Strike Kherson, Damaging Educational Facility


(MENAFN- UkrinForm) This was reported on Telegram by the Kherson City Military Administration, according to Ukrinform.

“Around 16:00, Russian forces from the temporarily occupied left bank shelled the Dniprovskyi district of Kherson. Once again, an educational institution came under enemy fire,” the statement reads.

It is noted that the institution sustained damage to windows and the roof.

As previously reported by Ukrinform, a Russian drone attacked the village of Urozhaine in Beryslav district of Kherson region, damaging a medical facility.

Photo: Kherson City Military Administration

