Israel's Foreign Minister Arrives In Kyiv
“Israeli Foreign Minister Gideon Sa'ar has arrived in Kyiv for an official visit. His agenda includes meetings with Ukrainian leadership and the local Jewish community,” Brodsky wrote.
According to The Times of Israel , Sa'ar is expected to meet with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky, Foreign Minister Andrii Sybiha, the Deputy Speaker of Ukraine's Parliament, and representatives of the Jewish community.
He is also scheduled to visit the Babyn Yar Holocaust Memorial, where over 33,000 Jews were executed by Nazi forces during World War II.
The trip marks the most senior visit by an Israeli official to Ukraine since February 2023, when Sa'ar's predecessor, current Energy Minister Eli Cohen, visited the country.Read also: French foreign minister visits Kharkiv
As previously reported by Ukrinform, French Minister for Europe and Foreign Affairs Jean-Noël Barrot also arrived in Ukraine on Monday for a two-day visit.
Photo: AA
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- G-Knot Appoints Fintech, Crypto Veteran Wes Kaplan As CEO To Launch The First Finger Vein Biometric Wallet
- NEXST Launches Web3 VR Entertainment Platform With K-Pop Group UNIS As First Global Partner
- Streamex (BSGM) CEO Henry Mcphie Highlights BSGM Merger And RWA Tokenization Strategy In Live TV Interview
- Multibank Group's $MBG Token TGE Is Live On Mexc, Gate.Io, Uniswap And Multibank.Io.
- XRPL Is Breaking $100M TVL While Dexrp, Has Already Raised Over $100,000,000 In IDO
- BSGM Engages CXG To Acquire FINRA/SEC-Registered Broker-Dealer To Expand Publicly Traded RWA Tokenization Operations
CommentsNo comment