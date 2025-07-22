Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


Israel's Foreign Minister Arrives In Kyiv

2025-07-22 03:08:03
(MENAFN- UkrinForm) This was announced on Telegram by Israel's Ambassador to Ukraine, Michael Brodsky, according to Ukrinform.

“Israeli Foreign Minister Gideon Sa'ar has arrived in Kyiv for an official visit. His agenda includes meetings with Ukrainian leadership and the local Jewish community,” Brodsky wrote.

According to The Times of Israel , Sa'ar is expected to meet with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky, Foreign Minister Andrii Sybiha, the Deputy Speaker of Ukraine's Parliament, and representatives of the Jewish community.

He is also scheduled to visit the Babyn Yar Holocaust Memorial, where over 33,000 Jews were executed by Nazi forces during World War II.

The trip marks the most senior visit by an Israeli official to Ukraine since February 2023, when Sa'ar's predecessor, current Energy Minister Eli Cohen, visited the country.

As previously reported by Ukrinform, French Minister for Europe and Foreign Affairs Jean-Noël Barrot also arrived in Ukraine on Monday for a two-day visit.

Photo: AA

MENAFN22072025000193011044ID1109833724

