France's FM Visits Kharkiv, Meets Troops Near Frontline

This was reported by a source in the French Foreign Ministry, according to a Ukrinform correspondent.

Barrot was accompanied by his Ukrainian counterpart, Andrii Sybiha.

“The ministers, accompanied by General Mykhailo Drapatyi, went to meet with Ukrainian troops. Together, they attended a presentation of French equipment used by Ukrainian units, including armored frontline vehicles (VAB), of which France has delivered several hundred to Ukraine. They discussed the situation on the battlefield and the challenges faced by the Ukrainian army,” the French diplomatic source stated, adding that the visit ended with a shared meal with the soldiers.

While in Kharkiv, Jean-Noël Barrot also met with local officials and reaffirmed France's commitment to humanitarian and reconstruction efforts - particularly in the fields of energy, healthcare, and education. He also visited the Kharkiv Literary Museum, which the French Foreign Ministry described as“a symbol of the resilience of Ukrainian culture.”

Earlier, Ukrainian Foreign Minister Andrii Sybiha stated on social media platform X that he and Jean-Noël Barrot discussed mobilizing international support for civilians under fire, strengthening Ukraine's air defense, and preparing for the coming winter.

As previously reported by Ukrinform, Ukraine and France are enhancing defense cooperation, especially in air defense systems, drones, and missiles, and are preparing to sign a strategic partnership agreement.

Photos courtesy of the French Ministry of Foreign Affairs