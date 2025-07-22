Russia Attempting Breakthrough Between Pokrovsk And Kostiantynivka, Ukraine Holding Line

MENAFN - UkrinForm) This was reported on live television by Viktor Trehubov, Spokesperson for the Khortytsia Operational strategic Group of Troops, according to a Ukrinform correspondent.

“The enemy marked Pokrovsk as one of its key objectives as far back as last year and made a major effort to reach it this winter. That effort ended badly for them. Now, during this summer campaign, they've amassed significant forces - over 10,000 personnel and a large amount of equipment - with the goal of gaining operational space between Pokrovsk and Kostiantynivka to launch further aggressive actions,” Trehubov explained.

He added that Russian forces are trying to advance from the east of Myrnohrad, near Pokrovsk, but pressure is also coming from other directions.

“The Armed Forces of Ukraine are doing everything to eliminate as many enemy troops as possible there - to bleed out the large corps the Russians have gathered and prevent them from continuing their aggressive operations,” Trehubov emphasized.

Ukrainian forces regroup on flanks, maintain fire control over Kamianske – military spox

He also reported that on the Novopavlivka direction, Russian forces are actively trying to break through to the administrative border of Dnipropetrovsk region, but are facing difficulties.

“They've encountered problems. What they hoped to achieve in the first few weeks of summer hasn't happened. They are still fighting in villages near the administrative border with Dnipropetrovsk region,” he noted.

As previously reported by Ukrinform, since the beginning of the day, 75 combat clashes have occurred between Ukraine's Defense Forces and Russian invaders.