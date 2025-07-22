Kovalenko Says Russia Using Negotiations To Stall For Time

MENAFN - UkrinForm) This was stated on television by Andriy Kovalenko, head of the Center for Countering Disinformation at the National Security and Defense Council, according to a Ukrinform correspondent.

“Russia is demonstrating that it will try to stall for time by participating in negotiations , without ceasing fire. This is their main tactic,” Kovalenko said.

In his opinion, the Russian Federation may use the topic of negotiations after the end of the so-called 50-day term of the US president's administration. If the hostilities do not cease, the Russian side will be able to claim that it still supports dialogue.

"This is their plan, but everyone understands it. Ukraine has its own strategy for countering Russia's plans. The West understands Russia's plan to use negotiations as a delaying tactic. They will not succeed. One of our most important tasks is to return the prisoners," Kovalenko assured.

He stressed that all prisoners must return home, which is one of the results of previous meetings in Turkey.

As reported by Ukrinform, President Volodymyr Zelensky discussed with NSDC Secretary Rustem Umerov the preparation of the next exchange and meeting with the Russian side, which is scheduled for Wednesday in Turkey