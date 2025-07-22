Enemy To Try Active Frontline Advance Over Next Two Months, Says Spox Trehubov

MENAFN - UkrinForm) This was stated on television by Viktor Trehubov, spokesman for the Khortytsia operational-strategic group of troops, according to a Ukrinform correspondent.

"They're actively using guided bombs, small infantry groups, light equipment, and a bunch of UAVs in the most intense areas, like Pokrovsk, Novopavlivka, and Lyman. They're using less heavy equipment and artillery compared to earlier in the war. Now it is essentially a war of infantry, drones, and, on the Russian side, guided aerial bombs. All of this is being used to put active pressure on Ukrainian positions," Trehubov said.

According to the spokesperson, the occupiers are using guided bombs to destroy the Ukrainian defense line. Meanwhile, enemy infantry is trying to break through both on its own and with the use of light equipment.

"The Russians are suffering heavy losses, but it is clear that they see this summer campaign as their chance, perhaps for this year, as a kind of time window within which they can do something before autumn arrives and logistical problems arise. They are trying to achieve something this year, and this month and, possibly, the next will most likely be the most 'intense' months," Trehubov stressed.

As reported by Ukrinform, there have been 75 combat clashes between the Ukrainian Defense Forces and Russian invaders since the beginning of the day, with fighting continuing in five areas, most notably in Pokrovsk.

