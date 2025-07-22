Mystery Deepens In Humaira Asghar Case: Court Seeks Full Report By Aug 16

MENAFN - Tribal News Network) Police have submitted a preliminary investigation report in the Humaira Asghar case to the Additional District and Sessions Judge (South), confirming that the late actress's body has been post-mortemed and contact has been made with her family. The final forensic report, however, is still awaited.

The court instructed police to consult the family on whether they intend to file a formal case (FIR) regarding the circumstances surrounding her death.

The court has also demanded a detailed progress report by August 16.

Earlier, police discovered 3 to 4 locations inside Humaira's Defence Phase 6 flat where a white powdery substance was found stored in clay pots. The substance was sent to a chemical laboratory for analysis, as no clear explanation was available for its presence in multiple spots.

Sources suggest the unusual aspect of the case is that no odor typically associated with a decaying body was detected. Investigators suspect that the white powder may have played a role in preserving the body or masking the smell.

Police have also collected Humaira's clothing from the apartment, which will undergo chemical testing to identify any foreign agents or residue.

Actress Humaira Asghar's body was discovered on July 8 in her apartment located in Karachi's DHA Phase 6. She had been living alone there for the past seven years.

The case remains under investigation as authorities work to piece together the full circumstances of her mysterious death.