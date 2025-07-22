Mystery Deepens In Humaira Asghar Case: Court Seeks Full Report By Aug 16
The court instructed police to consult the family on whether they intend to file a formal case (FIR) regarding the circumstances surrounding her death.
The court has also demanded a detailed progress report by August 16.
Also Read: Torrential Monsoon Rains Devastate Pakistan; Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Bears Rising Toll in Flood Havoc
Earlier, police discovered 3 to 4 locations inside Humaira's Defence Phase 6 flat where a white powdery substance was found stored in clay pots. The substance was sent to a chemical laboratory for analysis, as no clear explanation was available for its presence in multiple spots.
Sources suggest the unusual aspect of the case is that no odor typically associated with a decaying body was detected. Investigators suspect that the white powder may have played a role in preserving the body or masking the smell.
Police have also collected Humaira's clothing from the apartment, which will undergo chemical testing to identify any foreign agents or residue.
Actress Humaira Asghar's body was discovered on July 8 in her apartment located in Karachi's DHA Phase 6. She had been living alone there for the past seven years.
The case remains under investigation as authorities work to piece together the full circumstances of her mysterious death.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
Blueberry Launches New Brand And Website, Signalling A Focus On Clarity, Precision And Trader Empowerment
- Bitget Lists PUMPUSDT For Futures Trading And Launches Trading Bot Support
- BTCC Exchange Reports Remarkable Q2 2025 Performance With $957 Billion Trading Volume
- Multibank Group Announces 7 Million $MBG Tokens Sold Out In Under One Hour During Initial Pre-Sale
- Biomatrix Surpasses 5 Million Verified Users, Setting New Standards For Real Human Engagement In Web3
- R0AR's $1R0R Token Roars Onto MEXC Exchange, Expanding Defi Accessibility
- Blossom Fund Launches BLOS Token, Offering Retail Investors Access To A Professionally Managed Stock Portfolio
CommentsNo comment