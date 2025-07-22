Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Azerbaijan Awards Media Reps With Jubilee Medals For Contribution To Dev't Of National Press


2025-07-22 03:07:49
(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, July 22.​ Several Azerbaijani media representatives have been awarded the commemorative medal "150th Anniversary of the Azerbaijani National Press" in recognition of their contributions to the development of journalism, Trend reports.

The following journalists received commemorative awards in recognition of their service.

Roza Taghiyeva

Dagbey Ismayilov

Jahangir Mammadli

Mirshahin Agayev

Flora Khalilzade

Vasif Guliyev

Gakhilya Huseynova

Gulu Maharramli

Vusala Mahirgizi

Muslim Hasanov

Bakhtiyar Garaja.

