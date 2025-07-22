Azerbaijani Prosecutor General Holds Meetings In Türkiye's Ankara (PHOTO)

MENAFN - Trend News Agency)At the invitation of the Prosecutor General of the Supreme Court of Türkiye, Muhsin Şentürk, a delegation led by Azerbaijan's Prosecutor General Kamran Aliyev is on a working visit to Ankara to enhance cooperation between the prosecution bodies of both countries, Trend reports via the Prosecutor General's Office of Azerbaijan.

"During the visit, the delegation laid a wreath at the monument of National Leader Heydar Aliyev in Ankara, and later paid tribute at Anıtkabir, the resting place of the founder of the Republic of Türkiye, Mustafa Kemal Atatürk. Azerbaijan's Prosecutor General also left a note in the Anitkabir Book of Honor.

At the meeting with the Prosecutor General of the Supreme Court of Türkiye, Şentürk emphasized the strong existing cooperation between the law enforcement agencies of both countries.

Aliyev expressed gratitude for the hospitality and highlighted the deep fraternal ties between Azerbaijan and Türkiye, quoting Heydar Aliyev's "One nation, two states" and Mustafa Kemal Atatürk's "Azerbaijan's joy is our joy, its sorrow is our sorrow." He also noted that joint strategic projects led by the heads of both states contribute to the prosperity of their peoples.

The sides exchanged views on legal cooperation, underlining the significance of joint work within the Council of Prosecutors General of the Organization of Turkic States (OTS), the International Association of Prosecutors (IAP), and other multilateral platforms. Discussions also included improvements to the legal framework and new opportunities for collaboration.

The delegation also met with the President of the Supreme Court of Türkiye, Ömer Kerkez, where both sides stressed the successful ongoing cooperation in judicial training and justice sector reform.

On July 22, the Azerbaijani delegation met with Türkiye's Minister of Justice Yılmaz Tunç. They discussed legal assistance, extradition, study visits, and cooperation through the Turkic Judicial Training Network, as well as connections between the Azerbaijan Prosecutor General's Scientific and Educational Center and the Justice Academy of Türkiye.

In the course of the visit, the delegation also held talks with Türkiye's Chief Ombudsman Mehmet Akif Akardaş, focusing on human rights, joint legal education initiatives, and institutional partnerships. Both sides highlighted the importance of experience sharing and agreed to deepen cooperation through future joint projects.

Azerbaijan's Ambassador to Türkiye, Rashad Mammadov, participated in the meetings. Kamran Aliyev also visited the Azerbaijani Embassy in Ankara to discuss broader cooperation between the two nations.

The delegation's visit is ongoing," the statement reads.