Azerbaijan, Türkiye Sign Mou In Istanbul (PHOTO)

2025-07-22 03:07:49
(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, July 22.​ The Minister of Defense of the Republic of Azerbaijan, Colonel General Zakir Hasanov, met with the Minister of National Defense of the Republic of Türkiye, Mr. Yaşar Güler, within the visit to Istanbul on the occasion of the 17th International Defence Industry Fair (IDEF 2025), the Ministry of Defense told Trend .

The meeting focused on the current status and prospects of bilateral cooperation in the areas of military affairs, military-technical cooperation, and military education. Both sides underscored that IDEF 2025 is of special importance in terms of strengthening strategic cooperation.

The sides also had a detailed exchange of views on regional security and a number of other issues of common interest.

The bilateral meeting concluded with signing of a Memorandum of Understanding on Strengthening Mutual Military Security.

