PM: Cabinet Sessions In Governorates Crucial For Unified Development Planning, 5Th, Final Add

MENAFN - Jordan News Agency)

Labor and IndustryMinister of State for Public Sector Development and Acting Minister of Labor Khair Abu Seileek revealed plans to open a new pharmaceutical production facility in Bab Amman, creating 150 jobs, and expand a garment factory in Al-Ma'rad area with another 150 positions. The ministry is also funding small- and medium-sized projects through 12 loan programs.Public WorksMinister of Public Works and Housing Maher Abul Samen said maintenance is ongoing on the Amman-Jerash-Irbid highway, along with lighting and road safety works. Future road projects, including maintenance of the Jerash-Zarqa and Jerash-Mafraq roads, are expected to conclude in 2027.Energy and Digital TransformationMinister of Energy Saleh Kharabsheh outlined efforts to replace 8,000 streetlights with energy-efficient units and support solar panel installations for homes, municipalities, and worship centers. A program to enhance energy efficiency in small and medium factories is also underway.Minister of Digital Economy Sami Smeirat announced the launch of the Jerash Government Services Center and a pilot for the Khayrat Al-Dar platform, which supports home-based businesses by helping them market their products digitally.Industry and CommerceMinister of Industry, Trade and Supply Yarub Qudah said JD750,000 in grants has been allocated to support dozens of small, agricultural, and craft-based projects that have created 3,000 jobs.CultureMinister of Culture Mustafa Rawashdeh said the Jerash Festival flame will be lit on Wednesday to launch the 39th edition of the festival, which employs 1,300 locals. He noted continued support for cultural associations and festivals and said the Jerash Cultural Center and an arts training institute will be completed next year.Public EngagementMinister of Awqaf Mohammad Khalaileh also announced five economic empowerment projects and support for over 1,500 poor families through housing and aid programs, as well as the maintenance of 22 mosques.Community leaders and members of Parliament commended the government's outreach efforts and emphasized Jerash's agricultural and tourism potential.They called for accelerating municipal digital transformation, expanding sanitation services, upgrading Jerash Hospital, and taking stronger action to protect forests. They also expressed appreciation for the teams who contained a recent forest fire.Jerash Governor Malek Khreisat hailed the Cabinet's meeting in Jerash as a meaningful step toward participatory governance and more responsive policy-making.