Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport
King Sends Cable To Egypt President On July Revolt Anniversary

King Sends Cable To Egypt President On July Revolt Anniversary


2025-07-22 03:07:13
(MENAFN- Jordan News Agency)


For newspapers...
Amman, July 22 (Petra)-His Majesty King Abdullah II has sent a cable to Egypt President Abdel Fattah Al Sisi on the anniversary of the 23 July 1952 revolution, wishing him continued good health, and the people of Egypt further progress and prosperity.

MENAFN22072025000117011021ID1109833697

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Story

Search