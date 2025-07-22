King Sends Cable To Egypt President On July Revolt Anniversary

For newspapers...Amman, July 22 (Petra)-His Majesty King Abdullah II has sent a cable to Egypt President Abdel Fattah Al Sisi on the anniversary of the 23 July 1952 revolution, wishing him continued good health, and the people of Egypt further progress and prosperity.

