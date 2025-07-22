Trainsmart Expands Its 3-Day Train-The-Trainer Certification Workshops Nationwide For 2025

TrainSMART, a leading provider of corporate training and professional development, is bringing its highly acclaimed 3-Day Train-the-Trainer Certification Workshop to 13 cities across the United States from July through December 2025.

This immersive workshop is designed for corporate trainers, HR professionals, managers, instructional designers, and anyone tasked with facilitating learning in the workplace. Participants will learn how to create and deliver engaging, results-driven training-and can opt to earn a globally recognized certification through the International Board of Certified Trainers (IBCT) upon successful completion.

Upcoming 2025 Train-the-Trainer Workshop Dates & Locations

Richmond, VA – October 22–24

Atlanta, GA – August 26–28, October 14–16

Los Angeles, CA – September 10–12, November 5–7

Chicago, IL– September 23–25, November 18–20

San Diego, CA – September 29–October 1, November 12–14

Nashville, TN – October 7–9, December 2–4

Minneapolis, MN – October 14–16

Orlando, FL – October 21–23

Austin, TX – October 27–29

Seattle, WA – October 28–30

Phoenix, AZ – November 11–13

Irvine, CA – December 9–11

Why Attend TrainSMART's Train-the-Trainer Workshop?



Develop Core Facilitation Skills – Learn the eight key competencies every professional trainer needs to deliver sessions that stick.

Hands-On Coaching and Practice – Deliver live training segments and receive expert feedback from master facilitators.

Certification Opportunity – Choose to pursue the prestigious IBCT certification, recognized globally as a benchmark for professional trainers. Practical Tools You Can Use Immediately – Gain job aids, templates, and techniques to design and lead engaging training sessions.



"Our program isn't just about learning how to stand in front of a room and talk-it's about building confident, capable trainers who can transform workplace learning," said Leslie Ciborowski, CEO of TrainSMART. "By offering the IBCT certification option, we're giving participants a credential that carries weight globally and sets them apart as certified training professionals."







Registration & Details

For more information and to secure a spot at an upcoming workshop, visit:

Early registration discounts and group rates are available. Seats are limited and fill quickly.

About TrainSMART

TrainSMART is a boutique employee training and development company specializing in custom training solutions, instructional design, and trainer certification programs. For over 30 years, TrainSMART has partnered with organizations worldwide to develop high-performing trainers and drive workplace results through innovative learning solutions.