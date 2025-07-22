Bionique Strengthens Global Dialogue On NK Cell Science With Back-To-Back Academic Events In China And New Zealand

MENAFN - GetNews) In July 2025, cellular health brand bionique hosted two academic forums focused on NK (natural killer) cells and immune wellness. Held in China and New Zealand, these events brought together researchers, medical professionals, and health industry experts to explore the growing relevance of NK cell science in the context of nutritional health. The gatherings reflect bionique's continued efforts to promote informed, cross-disciplinary dialogue around science-based nutrition and immune support.

Zhejiang University Symposium – 12 July

On 12 July, the“NK Cells in Focus” symposium took place at Zhejiang University's Zijingang Campus, co-organised by bionique, HIC, and SAPHEA. The event featured presentations by Professor Zhu Baoli of the Chinese Academy of Sciences and Dr Chen Junfeng from the University of Cambridge, who shared insights on the role of NK cells in immune function and healthy ageing. Dr Chen also discussed the nutritional relevance of plant-derived bioactives in supporting the body's immune defences.







NK Cells in Focus: Academic Perspectives and Health Implications in Cellular Immunity

During the symposium, Mr Shi Guanghui, Co-Founder of Starwin Health and Director of Commercial Operations at UltraSpec Lab, introduced LIFEUNLOCK NK2, bionique's latest cell-targeted nutritional formula, developed in collaboration with UltraSpec. The formulation is built around the proprietary complex NueKCell, which brings together 11 carefully selected natural ingredients-among them ganoderma tsugae, marine macroalgae polysaccharides, and rice bran arabinoxylan. Intended to support immune function, the product reflects bionique's evidence-informed and science-led approach to nutrition.







bionique LIFEUNLOCK NK2

The symposium concluded with a recognition ceremony, during which SAPHEA presented honorary certificates and medals to long-standing health partners, in appreciation of their contributions to public health education and the broader promotion of immune wellness. This gesture symbolised a shared commitment to global cooperation in advancing public health.







Honorary Medal in Recognition of Contributions to Cellular Health Advocacy

AUT NK Cell Science Session – 17 July

On 17 July, bionique continued the conversation at the“LIFEUNLOCKED: NK2 CODEX – NK Cell Science Summit,” held at Auckland University of Technology. The event aimed to raise awareness of NK cell function and immune nutrition through accessible, interdisciplinary discussion.

General practitioner Dr Tanja Milovanovic opened the session with a keynote titled“Natural Killer Cells: The Immune System's Rapid Responders.” Drawing from her clinical experience, she provided a practitioner's view on how NK cells function as part of the body's early immune defence, and why immune resilience matters in day-to-day life.







Dr Tanja Milovanovic

Pharmacist Vesna Totev followed with an industry-focused perspective, offering a concise overview of current trends in health supplements and public interest in immune-supporting ingredients. Her talk highlighted the growing consumer demand for science-backed, natural solutions in everyday wellness.

In a dedicated brand session, a bionique representative officially introduced LIFEUNLOCK NK2 to the New Zealand audience, outlining the formula's science-informed development and its intended role in supporting immune balance through cell-targeted nutrition.

The event concluded on a more reflective note with Tina Kapp Kailea-a bestselling author and feminine embodiment mentor-who delivered a talk titled“Rewilding Your Inner Guardian: The Power of Women, Immunity, and Protection.” Her speech invited attendees to explore the emotional and holistic dimensions of immune wellbeing, particularly from a female health perspective.







Tina Kapp Kailea

Looking Ahead

Across both forums, bionique reaffirmed its commitment to translating cellular science into accessible, nutrition-based solutions. By promoting dialogue across disciplines and regions, bionique continues to explore how targeted nutrition can support immune wellness in a responsible and evidence-informed way.