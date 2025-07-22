Protection For People's Off-Road Journeys Industry Trends And Best Practices

MENAFN - GetNews) Off-road Vehicle Driving Safety

Observe the terrain in advance: Climb to a high place to check the slope, puddles, mud bogs, boulders and other obstacles to avoid mistakenly entering the cross axle (diagonal wheels hanging in the air at the same time) or steep slopes.

Be cautious in water: Avoid deep water. River water may wash away bearing grease and damage the engine, so check the depth of water and the hardness of the riverbed first.

Pre-trip inspection and emergency preparation

Mandatory equipment: tow rope, extrication board, winch, spare tyre, first aid kit; inform friends and relatives of the trip and expected return time.

Skills and Safety: The“Meta Rules”of Wilderness Survival

Vehicle Control Skills

Back straight downhill when climbing fails: never turn around on steep slopes to avoid rollover; keep wheels straight and reverse at low speed.

Slow throttle when wading in water/sand: pass at an even speed, avoid rushing to cause wheel idling or engine water ingress.

