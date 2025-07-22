Next-Gen AI Smart Glasses: Real-Time Translation, Multilingual AI Assistant & Bluetooth Audio

MENAFN - GetNews) The third-generation AI-powered Smart Glasses , a groundbreaking wearable device designed to revolutionize cross-language communication, productivity, and daily connectivity. Building on the success of its predecessors, this cutting-edge device integrates advanced AI capabilities, high-fidelity audio, and seamless app integration to serve as a versatile pocket-sized translator, AI assistant, and Bluetooth headset.

​Seamless Multilingual Communication ​

The Smart Glasses now feature real-time AI-driven translation via a companion app, supporting over 100 languages for instant spoken and text-based interactions. Ideal for international business meetings, travel, or casual conversations, the device delivers accurate, context-aware translations through bone-conduction audio, ensuring privacy and comfort. Users can engage in multilingual dialogues effortlessly, with the glasses automatically transcribing and translating speech within seconds.

​Smart Meeting Assistant

​Equipped with AI-powered speech-to-text technology, the glasses transform conferences or interviews into polished meeting minutes. The device captures conversations, organizes key points, and exports them as structured documents-eliminating manual note-taking and boosting productivity.

​AI Companion for Daily Life​

Powered by an enhanced AI large model, the glasses act as a proactive assistant, answering queries ranging from work-related challenges to personal curiosities. Responses are delivered via voice and displayed on the user's smartphone screen, ensuring clarity and convenience.

​Premium Audio Experience

​Blending functionality with style, the glasses double as high-performance Bluetooth earphones. Advanced noise-canceling algorithms and immersive stereo sound deliver crisp audio for music, calls, and media consumption-even in noisy outdoor environments.

​Sleek Design Meets Innovation

​Designed for practicality and aesthetics, the glasses feature lightweight frames, ergonomic adjustments, and intuitive controls. The integration of AI and hardware ensures all-day battery life and reliable connectivity.

Benshan pioneers AI-driven wearables that bridge language barriers and enhance human potential. Committed to innovation, the company continues to redefine how people connect, work, and explore the world.





