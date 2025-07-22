Next-Gen AI Smart Glasses: Real-Time Translation, Multilingual AI Assistant & Bluetooth Audio
Seamless Multilingual Communication
The Smart Glasses now feature real-time AI-driven translation via a companion app, supporting over 100 languages for instant spoken and text-based interactions. Ideal for international business meetings, travel, or casual conversations, the device delivers accurate, context-aware translations through bone-conduction audio, ensuring privacy and comfort. Users can engage in multilingual dialogues effortlessly, with the glasses automatically transcribing and translating speech within seconds.
Smart Meeting Assistant
Equipped with AI-powered speech-to-text technology, the glasses transform conferences or interviews into polished meeting minutes. The device captures conversations, organizes key points, and exports them as structured documents-eliminating manual note-taking and boosting productivity.
AI Companion for Daily Life
Powered by an enhanced AI large model, the glasses act as a proactive assistant, answering queries ranging from work-related challenges to personal curiosities. Responses are delivered via voice and displayed on the user's smartphone screen, ensuring clarity and convenience.
Premium Audio Experience
Blending functionality with style, the glasses double as high-performance Bluetooth earphones. Advanced noise-canceling algorithms and immersive stereo sound deliver crisp audio for music, calls, and media consumption-even in noisy outdoor environments.
Sleek Design Meets Innovation
Designed for practicality and aesthetics, the glasses feature lightweight frames, ergonomic adjustments, and intuitive controls. The integration of AI and hardware ensures all-day battery life and reliable connectivity.
Benshan pioneers AI-driven wearables that bridge language barriers and enhance human potential. Committed to innovation, the company continues to redefine how people connect, work, and explore the world.
